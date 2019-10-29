Assistant Wyoming football coach resigns
LARAMIE — Assistant University of Wyoming football coach Willie Mack Garza has resigned after being charged with drunken driving.
The safeties coach was cited Oct. 17 and coach Craig Bohl suspended him Oct. 18. Bohl announced Garza’s resignation Monday.
Bohl said defensive coordinator Dickert will go back to coaching safeties while Bohl’s son, graduate assistant Aaron Bohl, will coach linebackers.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Garza pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor DUI and speeding. Garza didn’t have a listed number and couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
Garza resigned as Southern California’s secondary coach in 2011 after an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations while he was an assistant at Tennessee in 2009.
Garza was an assistant to Bohl at North Dakota State from 2005-08 and hired at Wyoming in May.
Broncos’ Flacco to miss game with neck injury
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco has a herniated disk in his neck that puts his season and possibly his career in jeopardy and leaves Denver’s dysfunctional offense in the hands of a trio of quarterbacks who have never taken a regular-season snap in the NFL.
Coach Vic Fangio only ruled out Flacco for next weekend, when the Broncos (2-6) host the Cleveland Browns (2-5), saying, “He’ll definitely miss this week. Then we’ll evaluate after the bye and see where it’s at.”
Fangio said Flacco was taken for an MRI on Monday and he wasn’t sure if surgery was necessary.
“They don’t know that yet. I think right at this minute, they don’t think so,” Fangio said. “But those things are fluid.”
Fangio said injured reserve could be a possibility for Flacco, who couldn’t turn his neck after Denver’s 15-13 loss at Indianapolis on Sunday, after which the veteran QB ripped his coaches for conservative play-calling .
Former Arkansas QB Brandon Allen, whom the Broncos claimed off waivers from the Rams last month, will get his first start Sunday since leading the Razorbacks past Kansas State 45-23 in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016.
NC Courage defends NWSL title with 4-0 win
CARY, N.C. — Debinha scored in the fourth minute and the North Carolina Courage beat the Chicago Red Stars 4-0 Sunday for their second straight National Women’s Soccer League title.
Jessica McDonald, Crystal Dunn and Sam Mewis added goals for the Courage, which won the NWSL Shield for the third straight year with a league-best 15-5-4 regular-season record.
Debinha was named the game’s MVP, the first Brazilian to win it. North Carolina’s four goals were the most in an NWSL title match.
Debinha’s rebound shot got past Red Stars goal keeper Alyssa Naeher to open scoring early before McDonald’s header off a feed from Lynn Williams in the 26th minute. After Dunn scored in first-half stoppage time, Mewis added a goal off a long ball from Abby Dahlkemper in the 61st.
A sellout crowd of 10,227 attended the championship at Sahlen’s Stadium.
The Red Stars had a six-game winning streak heading into the final, including a 1-0 victory over the Portland Thorns in the semifinal. The Courage beat Reign FC 4-1 in extra time in the semifinals.
It was the third time the Courage and Red Stars had met in the playoffs. The Courage also won the first two and didn’t give up any goals.
The game capped an eventful week for the league.
Chicago’s Sam Kerr was named the league’s MVP this season after scoring a record 18 goals in just 21 games. The Australian forward was absent for part of the season because of the Women’s World Cup.
Kerr won her second league MVP award, after earning it in 2017 while with Sky Blue.
“Eighteen goals doesn’t just come from one player, so thank you to my teammates. I love playing for Chicago,” Kerr said. “I love the girls, I love the team, and they allow me to be the best player I can be.”
The Reign’s Vlatko Andonovski was selected the league’s Coach of the Year after leading the Reign to the playoffs despite a spate of injuries and the World Cup absences of several key players, including U.S. star Megan Rapinoe.
Andonovski is expected to be hired as the new coach of the U.S. national team at a news conference on Monday in New York. He replaces Jill Ellis, who led the United States to back-to-back World Cup titles.
The nine-team league also announced an expansion team in Louisville, Kentucky, to start play in 2021.
The game Sunday was the last for Courage midfielder Heather O’Reilly. The former national team star is retiring from pro soccer and joining the staff of the women’s team at North Carolina.
O’Reilly retired from the national team in 2016, finishing with 231 caps and 47 goals, along with the 2015 World Cup trophy and three Olympic gold medals. She earned an FA Cup from her time with Arsenal and two College Cup trophies at North Carolina.
2 women who flashed breasts at World Series banned by MLB
HOUSTON — The two women who flashed their breasts from behind the backstop during Game 5 of the World Series have been banned from major league ballparks.
Major League Baseball sent the women a letter shortly after their escapade Sunday night.
Julia Rose and Lauren Summer identified themselves on social media. Popular on Instagram, they lifted their tops and exposed themselves as Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole was set to pitch to Ryan Zimmerman of Washington in the seventh inning at Nationals Park.
The women were standing in the second row, slightly to the first base side behind the plate. Their stunt was seen live on Fox by a camera shooting from center field.
Cole stepped off the mound, but it’s unclear whether he saw the women.
MLB says the ban from big league stadiums is indefinite.
“The fans who were involved in exposing themselves during Game 5 of the World Series violated the Nationals’ fan code of conduct. As a result, they were removed from the stadium and are suspended indefinitely from attending an MLB ballpark or facility,” MLB said.
