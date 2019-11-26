OnSaturday, the location for ABATE’s “Stuff the Bus” program is Menards. It is sponsored by RE/MAX and will take place at the store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will not be happening at the RE/MAX office as was published in Sunday’s paper.
Correction
Jonathan Gallardo
