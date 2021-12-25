A warm cup of hot cocoa, a high-five from Santa and a hayride around the illuminated Festival of Lights was on tap Wednesday evening as families came out to enjoy the season just before Christmas.
Free hot cocoa was provided by Liberty Sweets, while Campco, T and T Guns and Ammo, and CBH Co-op sponsored the series of hayrides that weaved throughout the park during the early evening hours.
Above, families cruise through Cam-plex Park on a hayride Wednesday evening.
At left, Bryson Janssen, 2, and Bexley Shamion, 3, play with the lights at Cam-plex Park as they wait for a hayride to begin Wednesday evening.
The Festival of Lights at Cam-plex Park remains open nightly through Jan. 2 from dusk to 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.