Bolts and Camels golf rained out in Sheridan
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school golf teams were set to tee off at Sheridan’s Kendrick Municipal Golf Course for the second straight week
However, a storm that didn’t hit Gillette rained both teams out Thursday morning. TBHS coach Kameron Hunter said there won’t be a reschedule date due to the difficult nature of scheduling tournaments at public courses.
TBHS tennis gets tune up in exhibition matches
The Thunder Basin boys tennis team had a chance to work on different areas of the game without too much pressure Thursday at home.
The Bolts faced off against Scottsbluff and Gering, Nebraska, in an exhibition format they usually don’t play in. Instead of playing the usual two singles and three doubles matches, the two teams competed in several exhibition matches where the first player to win eight games won.
TBHS coach Paul Stevens told his players to use the non-conference matches to improve their game. He also used the opportunity to experiment with a few different lineups.
“I played two different No. 3 doubles teams, because we’re trying to figure that out,” Stevens said. “We also tried to get kids matches, so we had all of our varsity and JV. … Definitely a different style.
“I tried to tell kids to work on some things.”
If the exhibition matches were scored like normal, the Bolts would’ve beat Gering 4-1 and lost to Scottsbluff 3-2. But those results are not official by any means.
Camels tennis tested against Nebraska teams
Campbell County High School competed against three Nebraska schools on the tennis courts Thursday. The Camels swept Gering, Scottsbluff and Alliance.
While the matches were exhibitions to give players more playing time early on in the season, CCHS seniors Austin Robertson and Jefferson Neary said the experience will pay off when the state tournament comes around.
“We played some pretty good kids,” Robertson said.
“We were able to play two different singles players (in doubles),” Neary said. “So we got to see a couple different skill-sets.”
State cross-country meet moved to Casper
The Wyoming Class 4A high school state cross-country meet has been relocated to Paradise Valley Country Club in Casper.
Originally set to be at Star Valley in Afton, the meet was moved for safety precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association ruled against hosting all four classes (1A, 2A, 3A and 4A) at the same venue, said Campbell County High School cross-country coach Trisha Evenson.
“They’ve been talking about this before the season even started,” Evenson said. “I had a pretty good idea that they were going to have it in Casper.”
The host site for the state meet is usually rotated in two-year bids. This year’s state final would have been the second straight year Star Valley would have hosted the 4A meet.
WHSAA made the venue change to have the event centrally located to limit travel, Evenson said.
There are advantages and disadvantages to the venue change, Evenson said. Star Valley has a reputation as being one of the toughest courses in the state, so the coach expects the track in Casper to be little easier.
“We usually run in Casper once a year, but I’ve actually never seen (Paradise Valley) before,” Evenson said. “It’s going to be a huge disadvantage to those who haven’t seen the course and raced it before.”
Runners from CCHS and Thunder Basin High School will be in the group that has never been on the course before, because Evenson doesn’t anticipate running in Casper before the state meet.
Runners and coaches across the state had waited all month to see where the state meet would land, but Evenson said her focus isn’t on the final race of the season.
“Our team is just taking it week by week,” Evenson said. “We’re just trying to do what we need to do now and worry about the rest later. Instead of us worrying about the end picture, we’re just worrying about this week.”
“It’s just kind of the world we live in now.”
