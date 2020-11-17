Volleyball
Two Bolts selected
for all-star match
Thunder Basin High School seniors Gabby Drube and Brooke Conklin were selected to play in the 4A all-star volleyball match, head coach Wenett Martin said.
The top seniors in the state are selected to participate in the match, Martin said. The match will be held in July.
Drube and Conklin are the first Bolts to be selected to play in the all-star contest since the school opened in 2017, Martin said. The two seniors are apart of the first class of Bolts to attend Thunder Basin all four years in high school.
Drube was recently given all-state honors for the Bolts along with sophomore Joelie Spelts. Thunder Basin took third-place at the state volleyball tournament in Casper and ended the season with a 19-6 record.
Strength
Bench press contest to be held at Rec Center
The Campbell County Recreation Center will host a bench press competition Dec. 11.
The registration fee is $25 and is due Wednesday, Dec. 9. Contestants will have three attempts to reach their highest bench weight and every lift will be judged and spotted by staff.
Each weight division will have awards for first and second place. T-shirts will be given to all participants.
Weigh-ins for the competition will begin at 5:45 p.m. the day of the event. For more information, contact Adam Gibson at the Recreation Center at 307-682-8527.
Game between ASU,
CU canceled by virus
BOULDER, Colo. — Arizona State’s game against Colorado next Saturday has been canceled, the second straight game the Sun Devils will miss due to positive COVID-19 tests.
The Pac-12 announced cancelation of the game Sunday due to Arizona State not having enough scholarship players available to meet the conference’s 53-player minimum.
Arizona State’s game against California on Saturday was canceled after numerous Sun Devils players and coaches, including head coach Herm Edwards, tested positive for COVID-19.
“The cancellation of another game is very difficult to accept for all of us, but it continues to be the right decision under the circumstances,” Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. “The health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes is our number one priority and will continue to be at the forefront of every decision.”
The Mid-American Conference also had its first cancellation Sunday. Ohio’s game at Miami on Tuesday night was called off because of roster issues related to COVID-19 with the Bobcats.
The MAC started its season the day after Election Day and has no room in its six-week regular-season for makeup dates.
Last week 15 major college football games were postponed, the most of any week during the season. The total number of games involving FBS teams postponed of canceled by coronavirus issues since schedules were set in late August is 65.
A game between Utah and UCLA scheduled for Saturday also was called off on Friday due to the coronavirus, capping the most tumultuous week of COVID-19 disruptions of the college football season. Of 59 games scheduled for Week 11, 15 were called off.
Heisman to go on
without ceremony
NEW YORK — The Heisman Trophy will be presented Jan. 5, but without the usual ceremony held in New York City, and the finalists will be revealed on Christmas Eve.
The reworked Heisman schedule was revealed Saturday on ESPN. The deadline for Heisman voters to submit their ballots is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played.
The Tuesday night presentation ceremony on ESPN will originate from the network’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. The finalists will appear via satellite.
