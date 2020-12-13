Bolts wrestling goes 5-0 at Powell Duals
The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team got off to a quick start to the season with a 5-0 sweep at the Powell/Cody Duals Friday and Saturday.
The team wrestled well to start the regular season, TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said. The Bolts beat Powell 60-21, Lander 60-12, Natrona County 36-33, Cody 42-39 and Riverton 54-21.
Lane Catlin was the lone Bolt to end the weekend with an individual record of 5-0 in the 220-pound weight class. Dylan Catlin also went undefeated in Powell with a 3-0 record at 138 pounds.
Six Bolts got on the bus heading back to Gillette with 4-1 records in their pockets. Alex Draper at 120 pounds, Jeric Igo at 126 pounds, Seamus Casey at 145 pounds, Deyton Johnson at 160 pounds, Aden Jorgensen (182 pounds) and Aidyn Mitchell at 195 pounds.
Cael Porter (152 pounds) went 3-2 over the weekend while Jais Rose won both matches he wrestled to start the season 2-0 at 138 pounds.
CCHS wrestling starts 4-1 at Powell Duals
The Campbell County High School wrestling team started the season 4-1 at the Powell/Cody Duals Friday and Saturday.
The Camels four victories came against Riverton (41-30), Lander (43-36), Buffalo (66-15) and Powell (52-30) while the team’s only lost of the weekend came to Cody by a score of 42-41.
Individually, Colt Welsh (120 pounds) and Daron Provost (113 pounds) went 5-0 in the first official weekend of competition. Lucas Hill (132 pounds) and Hunter Henderson (160 pounds) each dropped one match to come out of the duals tournament with 4-1 season records.
Hayden Welsh (106 pounds) and Kiefer Gossell (152 pounds) also started the season above .500 with 3-2 records each. Splitting time in the 285 pound weight class, Sheldon Rollo and Colter Rankin combined for a 5-2 record throughout the five duals.
Bolts, Camels begin boys swim season
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swimming and diving teams started official competition Friday night, continuing on into Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The Bolts took second place Friday afternoon in the 2020 Boys COVID Sprint Classic with a team score of 288, trailing only Sheridan’s score of 432. Campbell County took last place behind Natrona County with a team score of 63.
During Saturday’s 2020 Boys Pentathlon, the Bolts finished in third place out of four teams with a team score of 108 while the Camels finished in fourth with 38 points. Kelly Walsh won the meet with a score of 316 while Sheridan took second with 122.
Both teams will hit the road for an away meet in Sheridan against Buffalo and the Broncs at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Gillette Wild sweep Yellowstone Quake
The Gillette Wild swept the Yellowstone Quake 2-1 and 7-3 at the Spirit Hall Ice Arena Friday and Saturday night.
Forwards Austin Newson and George Stilson scored the Wild’s two goals Friday night while Tristan Baker recorded two assists. Cole Wheaton got the win in net with 26 saves on 27 shots.
The Wild offense exploded Saturday night by scoring seven goals against the Quake, led by Declan Young’s five-point performance. Young tallied three goals and two assists while Brock Trboyevich added two assists in the contest.
Goaltender Liam Scott was victorious in net, saving 24 of the Quake’s 27 shots on the night.
The Wild improved to 11-5-1-1 and are on a four-game win streak moves the team up to the No. 3 slot in the Frontier Division.
Gillette will host the Great Falls Americans at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
