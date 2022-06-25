GasBuddy: Gas
prices may fall some before July 4
CHEYENNE (WNE) — There’s both good and bad news for drivers expecting to hit the highways during the July 4 holiday period.
Due to surging gasoline and other commodity prices, “drivers will be facing the most expensive July 4th at the pump ever this year,” according to GasBuddy. The gas price monitoring service immediately added, though, that “the news isn’t all bad.”
The silver lining is that “U.S. gas prices are expected to drop 10 to 20 cents by Independence Day,” the company predicted Thursday.
“After months of fireworks at the pump, culminating in a $5 national average recorded for the first time just weeks ago, drivers will feel a bit of relief, though many were already determined to get out on the road despite high prices.”
In Cheyenne, gas prices continue to be cheaper than in the U.S. as a whole, according to gas pricing services. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas fell by a penny from Wednesday to $4.66 Thursday, GasBuddy reports. Wyoming gas on average cost a bit more, at $4.81, while nationally it was $4.94.
“Motorists should know that while we may see small relief today, risks remain that prices could go up at a moment’s notice and set new records,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a news release.
Just this week, President Joe Biden sought to halt the federal gas tax for three months. Should that come to pass, that “would potentially lead to an 18.4-cent decline in gas prices,” GasBuddy noted. “If the tax is suspended, prices at the pump could drop even further this summer, saving American drivers collectively about $70 million per day while the average motorist saves $25-$70 over three months.”
Jackson woman wins wild bison hunting license
JACKSON (WNE) — A lifelong hunter who won a coveted bison-hunting license wants to give it away to a disabled military veteran.
Norma Winder’s name was pulled from 2,205 entries into Gov. Mark Gordon’s annual Wild Bison License Raffle. Instead of keeping the license, the 71-year-old retired Jackson postal worker is searching for a disabled female veteran in Wyoming to give it to.
“Permits for wounded warriors always go out to men,” Winder said over the phone. “I want this to make someone’s life dream come true.”
After she received the exciting news, Winder had to secure permission from the governor and state Game and Fish Department, then work with a veterans group to donate the license.
Winder said she grew up eating mostly game meat, which is lower in saturated fat than beef sold at stores because wild animals generally feed on wild plants, shrubs and trees free of agricultural chemicals.
“Wild game meat is the best that God created,” Winder said. “It’s about the health involved in eating the meat as much as the fun of going out and hunting it.”
Gordon has donated a bison-hunting license to Game and Fish each year for the past few years to raise money for Wyoming wildlife conservation.
The license is raffled to state residents for $10 a ticket. This year, the raffle raised $22,050 for the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition, which works to enhance and protect habitats, enable hunting access and promote environmental education.
Check the Wyoming Game and Fish Department‘s website next spring for information on entering the bison license raffle.
