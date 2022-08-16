Locals can enjoy updated airport and a car and bike show
The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport invites the community to its second annual Wings and Wheels event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the airport.
People can spend their day at the airport touring the new general aviation facility, looking at classic cars and motorcycles and even airplanes.
The free event will include vendors and more displays for people to enjoy. Those wanting to show off their car, motorcycle or plane can register at tinyurl.com/yc2mnx5d.
August Chamber mixer at Healing Hearts
Healing Hearts Home Health will host the summer fun Campbell County Chamber of Commerce mixer from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at 902 E. Third St.
The business will celebrate its ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. with the open house to follow. People can enjoy a cash bar hosted by Pokey’s and The Ice Cream Cafe will sell ice cream and goodies in the parking lot from their ice cream truck.
Outdoor movie night is set for Friday evening
The Visitation and Advocacy Center and The Railyard are working together to present an outdoor movie night from 6:30-11 p.m. Friday in the 200 Block of Carey Avenue downtown.
People can enjoy “The Sandlot,” which will begin at sunset.
A bounce house and obstacle course will be available before the movie and attendees can buy food and drinks at the event. Everyone is also encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie in comfort.
The event will help support the Visitation and Advocacy Center and anyone with questions can call 687-9440.
Rec Center offers lifeguard classes
The Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department is offering a lifeguard class for college students or anyone looking to work part-time morning hours.
Attending the class is mandatory in order to complete it. Everyone interested is required to complete a pre-course swimming test to register for the class.
Staff will announce the class hours and times after enrollment numbers are reached. Participants will receive a two-year certification after they successfully complete all of the skill sessions and pass the written test with an 80%.
The enrollment fee is $43.
Pre-course skills that must be met include:
- 300-yard swim freestyle and breaststroke
- 20-yard swim where participants must retrieve a 10-pound brick and swim with it back to the starting point
- Treading water for two minutes without the use of hands
Anyone wanting more information can call Wanda Case at 682-7406.
Fire department continues search for part-time firefighters
The Campbell County Fire Department continues to look for part-time firefighters.
The open application period extends from July through September and all new part-time firefighters must attend the department’s weekly recruit academy classes that run from late-January through May.
The recruitment/application process is fairly involved and spans a few months time.
Those interested must complete a list of criteria , including: completion of an application packet, submitting to a background check and drug screening and attending an orientation session.
For more information, people can go to ccfire.us/part-time or call 682-5319.
Application packets are available at Fire Station 1, 3, or 9 during business hours.
