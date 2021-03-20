Most of us have lost pets one way or another. Me too, but this seems like “the end.”
And then, it hits me. It IS the end, of sorts. We have discussed this, but I have ignored the significance. Given our age, it wouldn’t be fair to adopt another dog that would likely outlive us. Of course, we don’t know how long we have on earth, but ...
Snow may cause us some inconvenience, yet for Pretzel it is utter joy. When the door is opened for her and she first gazes upon all the white, it might as well be Christmas. Our miniature long-haired dachshund bounds out the door, sniffing her way through the piles of white fluff, tail wagging, body bounding and furry ears flapping.
Our recent gift from the sky was greeted as always. Although 16-and-a-half, anyone watching her frolicking in the snow would think her a puppy. She brings smiles and laughter to faces of neighbors and passersby alike. As always, first things first though — some yellow snow.
But this time its red.
I startle, then panic. The snow already makes it impossible for us to get out as we live on a super steep hill. What does this portend? Pretzel being in a long line of dogs who’ve brightened our lives, I’ve never run across this problem. Yes, she’s old. And, yes, she sleeps most of the day. Yet this.
Contacting our veterinarian, there isn’t much he can suggest other than getting her in to be checked. I can’t get there. I can’t get to the drug store for potential medication to keep her comfortable. Just wanting to help, I reach in the medicine box hoping to find some Pyridium. One little pill shouldn’t hurt and maybe it will help. And whether from the pill or her exhaustion from the snow escapade, she rests.
By the time I can get out and about, the vet can’t see her until the following day. I am frantic and find an emergency clinic. Five hours later, me waiting in the car and Pretzel in the clinic, there isn’t a definitive diagnosis. We head home with medication in hand, mostly to maintain her comfort.
I’m advised to see our veterinarian, which I do the next day. (Of course, it is clear, I should just have waited in the first place!)
There is nothing obvious after lots of poking and prodding. What a good and patient girl to go along with all of it. An ultrasound is scheduled for the next day.
And now we know.
The ultrasound clearly shows a mass in her bladder. Even I can see it on the scan. I then look at Lynn’s face for a sign of hope. He has taken care of dogs, and a few cats, since 1973.
“This isn’t good, Julie,” he says, reluctantly. “There are two options. We either operate or we do what we can to mitigate discomfort.”
My mind is muddled. A decision now? Impossible.
Now, I have adored every one of our pets. They each had their own personality, but all gave and received unconditional love. We adopted Pretzel from Oregon Dachshund Rescue (ODR) 11 and a half years ago along with Greta. They were 5 and 5-and-a-half, respectively, and came to love one another as sisters.
When Greta died three years ago from a genetic problem, Pretzel mourned for three months and lost two pounds. I mourned, too, as with other furry family members. But this news about Pretzel hit me to the core. I am devastated beyond reason.
One would think that by age 77 and after losing lots of pets growing up and as an adult, I would be more accepting of this reality. Pretzel is old. She’s had a wonderful life. Why am I having such a horrible time with the new reality?
After talking with the ODR owner who has taken care of “the girls” whenever we’ve been out of town, it is clear that we should not operate.
“It will be too hard on Miss P,” Jenell says, her voice cracking. She assures me that I will know when it is time. I totally dissemble. I know this is right. Waiting far longer than is reasonable, I relay the news to Lynn.
But this pragmatic stance is eating me up. I am reminded that we are in the latter part of our lives. The longer Pretzel lives, the longer I don’t have to face the emptiness. It’s also the longer I can skip happily through my days and the longer I don’t have to peer into the future.
There is no way to know how long Pretzel will live. We will make her happy for as long as she has. That will be done. We won’t make her linger for us. The timetable is hers.
And me? That is unfinished business.
