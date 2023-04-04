BOYS SOCCER
Camels lose fist conference home game to Cheyenne Central
Campbell County High School’s boys soccer team lost its first home conference game to Cheyenne Central 4-2 on Friday.
The Camels were without starting goalie Patrick Lynch who is with the Gillette Grizzlies hockey team that is competing in the national tournament. Coach Chris McMackin put sophomore forward Corbin Branscom in at goalie in place of Lynch.
“I knew it was going to be a battle, I see them as one of the top teams in the conference,” McMackin said of Cheyenne Central.
Branscom was tested early as Cheyenne Central pushed offensively for most of the game. The Indians started with a 2-0 lead over the Camels through the first 30 minutes of the first half.
The Camels were able to score two quick goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half to tie things up. Jose Aguayo scored the second goal to tie the game for the Camels.
“I like to see that, we could’ve easily put our heads down,” McMackin said. “Even though we’re young and inexperienced we could’ve dropped our heads but we battled back.”
Through the rest of the game, Cheyenne Central continued to control the pace of the game. The Camels struggled to keep the ball out of their defensive zone and the Indians scored twice in the second half, one in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Bolts boys get 1-0 win over Laramie on the road
Thunder Basin High School boys soccer got its first win in a road-game shutout over Laramie High School on Friday.
The Bolts won 1-0, shutting out one of the highest-ranked teams in the state.
Both defenses were tight through the game and both goalies made big saves throughout. This was the first shutout for Bolts goalie Colton Vetter who stepped into the sport and the position this year.
The Bolts applied more pressure throughout the game, consistently forcing Laramie’s goalie to make big saves.
In the end, the Bolts were able to get the edge on the Plainsmen with a goal late in the second half.
Thunder Basin will face Cheyenne South on the road on Saturday.
Camels get shut out at home against Cheyenne East
Campbell County High School lost its second game of the weekend to Cheyenne East High School 4-0 in Gillette on Saturday.
The Camels continued to struggle without starting goalie Patrick Lynch who is on the Gillette Grizzlies roster that is playing in their national hockey tournament.
Cheyenne East scored four goals, two of which came from Connor Kling who finished with the two goals and an assist. Unlike Friday’s game, the Camels were unable to make a push offensively and find the net.
Campbell County will take to the road on Thursday to face Sheridan High School for the team’s only game next week.
Thunder Basin gets second win with 4-1 victory
Thunder Basin High School’s boys soccer team earned the second win of the season with a 4-1 win over Cheyenne South on the road.
The win is the second in a row for the Bolts. The singular goal allowed in the game was the only goal the Bolts allowed all weekend.
Ahead of the game, Thunder Basin coach Saber Garcia said the team was close to putting everything together, including goalie Colton Vetter who is playing his first season of soccer for the Bolts.
The Bolts wrapped up the first half with a two-goal lead, scoring their second goal in the 30th minute. The Bison scored first in the second half, but the Bolts were able to score two more unanswered to win the game.
This weekend was a sign of what could be to come for the team with five goals scored, one goal allowed and a shutout across two games.
Thunder Basin will face Sheridan High School on Tuesday at home.
GIRLS SOCCER
Camel girls shut out against Cheyenne Central on the road
The Campbell County girls soccer team was shut out on the road 3-0 to Cheyenne Central on Friday.
The Camels struggled while dealing with Cheyenne’s ferocious wind. In the first half, Cheyenne Central was on the offensive, putting consistent pressure on the Camels defense and goalie.
The Camels pushed downfield some in the first half, but Cheyenne Central’s defense remained tight and prevented opportunities to take many shots at the net.
Campbell County made some defensive plays of its own, but couldn’t keep up with the offensive force of Cheyenne Central.
The Camels will face Cheyenne East in Cheyenne on Saturday to wrap up its weekend road trip.
Bolts girls continue win streak with 3-0 win over Laramie
Thunder Basin High School pushed its win streak to five with a 3-0 win over Laramie High School in Gillette on Friday.
The Bolts wasted no time to start the game, scoring the first goal in the second minute of the game.
The Bolts scored their second goal four minutes later. On both goals, the Bolts were able to draw the goalie out and get in a one-on-one situation. The second goal was scored after the ball rebounded off the goalie and the Bolts were able to put it through the net.
Thunder Basin scored its third goal of the game later in the first half as the Bolts intercepted a pass and scored.
This is the fourth of the team’s five games that the Bolts have won 3-0.
The Bolts will face Cheyenne South in Gillette on Saturday.
Camels shut out Cheyenne East, win 1-0 in Cheyenne
Campbell County High School’s girls soccer team took a 1-0 win over Cheyenne East on the road on Saturday.
Coach Stephanie Stuber was pleased with the team’s performance and how the group played as a unit.
“It was a great game,” Stuber said. “The girls possessed the ball well, played good defense, communicated well.”
Stuber said the defense played hard throughout the game while sophomore goalkeeper Onna Castellanos made big saves throughout the game.
The Camels goal came from the leg of Aubry DeWine who scored with an assist from Erica Martinez.
Stuber said the win can be a boost for the team as they continue to traverse conference play and face tough opponents like Cheyenne East.
“I think it’s a great confidence boost for the team and to get the girls to trust each other,” Stuber said. “It’s a great win going forward through our conference schedule.”
The Camels will face Sheridan High School on Thursday in Gillette.
Bolts girls blow out Cheyenne South 9-1 at home
Thunder Basin High School took complete control of Cheyenne South High School in a 9-1 win at home.
The star of the show was junior Attie Jo Westbrook who earned a hat trick and scored four total goals. She lead the charge for the Bolts offensively, starting the game with the first goal. The Bolts scored five goals before the Bison were able to score their first goal in the 28th minute.
The Bolts started with a goal from Westbrook in the first 30 seconds of the game. Four minutes later, the Bolts got their second goal from a deep boot to the top-left of the net.
The eight-goal win margin is the largest of the season for the Bolts. The Bolts finished the first half with a 8-1 lead. The second half featured younger Bolts that haven’t seen the field as much. In that time, the defense remained strong, limiting the Bisons’ attempts at the net.
Thunder Basin will play Sheridan High School in Gillette on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Bolts softball back on track with two wins over Wheatland
Thunder Basin High School won both its softball games against Wheatland High School on the road on Saturday, winning the first game 15-12 and the second one 21-3.
Game 1
Thunder Basin held the advantage through most of the first game thanks to a three-run first inning while holding Wheatland without a run for the first two frames. Lauren O’Loughlin’s single brought the first Bolt home while Ella Partlow’s double at the next at bat brought O’Loughlin and Caitline Kaul in for the score.
In the seventh inning, the momentum quickly shifted. The Bolts entered the bottom of the seventh up 11-4, but gave up seven runs in the inning to tie the game. Partlow started the inning with a strikeout, but the defense couldn’t turn an out until the final two at bats of the inning.
In the top of the eighth, the Bolts scored on the first at bat with Kaul reaching home after a fly to deep center field from O’Loughlin. Allie Rogers homered two at bats later to give the Bolts the three-run cushion that won the game. The Bolts allowed a run to start the eighth, but turned three outs on the next two plays thanks to an offensive interference call that ended the game.
The Bolts finished with 22 hits and only one error. Partlow, the winning pitcher, pitched all eight innings, allowing 18 hits for 11 runs while striking out 14 batters.
Game 2
The second game was much quicker as the Bolts dominated even more so from the jump. The Bolts managed five hits, two walks, a hit by pitch and a home run to collect nine runs in the first frame.
The second and third innings the Bolts scored six runs each for a total of 11 hits. The Bulldogs were scoreless in the second and could only manage one run in the third before the game finished.
Thunder Basin’s convincing second-game win came with 16 hits and zero errors while the Bulldogs committed seven errors and only managed six hits.
The Bolts are scheduled to play their first home game of the season against Cheyenne South on Thursday.
OUTDOOR TRACK
Camels have multiple first-place finishers in first outdoor track invite of season
Campbell County High School had two top finishers in the first outdoor track invite of the season in Wheatland on Thursday.
Sophomore Reese Dorr finished first in the pole vault with a distance of 10-00.00. Senior Cooper Stevens, who earned first in the shot put in the state during the indoor track season and set a school record, finished first in the event again, throwing a 51-00.00 distance.
Two Camel girls finished just behind Dorr in the pole vault as senior Lucia Dell’Amico came fourth and freshman Delaney Gibson came fifth.
Beyond those two finishes, the girls 4x100 meter relay team came fourth while the 4x200 meter and 4x800 meter relays placed second in the invite.
The boys had two relay races and came in third in the 4x100 meter relay and seventh in the 4x400 meter relay.
Junior Braydn Ballard finished second in the discus throw with a distance of 135-02.00.
The Camels’ next invite will be in Casper for the Trojan Track Invite at Kelly Walsh High School.
Thunder Basin outdoor track girls come first, boys second at Wheatland Invite
Thunder Basin High School showed out in its first outdoor track event of the season, winning first among the girls and taking third among the boys at the Wheatland Invite.
The girls scored 96.25 points, which was good enough for first in the competition. The boys scored 68.5 which came in third to Torrington High School and the first-place Laramie High School.
Junior Bradley Ekstrom had the best day for the boys with a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash.
The Bolts boys took first in the 4x100 meter relay race with a time of 44.71 and the 4x400 meter relay at 3:33.38. The team took second in the 4x800 meter relay behind Thermopolis High School.
On the girls side, Chloe Crabtree and Grace Miller had the two highest finishes in the races for the Bolts. Crabtree came in third in the 100-meter dash and Miller came in fourth in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
The girls dominated in the relays, taking first in the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x800 meter relay.
In the field events, Jalyn Shepherd took first in both the discus throw and the shot put. Emma Schubach also came in third in the discus throw.
The Bolts will travel to Casper for the Kelly Walsh Invite on Thursday.
FOOTBALL
Defensive takeaways fuel 73-28 Mustangs win over Outlaws
The Gillette Mustangs continued its win streak with a 73-28 win over the Billings Outlaws in Gillette on Saturday night.
Defensive takeaways were the key to success for the Mustangs as it kick-started the sluggish offense which picked up in the second quarter.
“I liked the way we played,” Coach Cedric Walker said. “We still have some things to work on but all-in-all a win is a win.”
The game started with a Deointae Jones interception which turned into a Mustangs touchdown on the other end. Edge rusher Garrett Pemelton on the next Billings’ drive returned a fumble to the house to give Gillette a 12-0 lead.
“I was waiting for it to get called back, I was looking for a flag like, ‘What’s going on right now,’” Pemelton said of his scoop and score. “(The defense) really relied on each other to do our jobs, if everyone does our jobs it will be continuous games like this.”
Walker attributed the defense’s ability to create takeaways to their film study and belief in the system and each other.
Billings scored on its next offensive drive, but at that point the Mustangs were clicking on their own offensively. Quarterback Mike Pina continued to punish defenses with his legs while connecting with wide receiver Karonce Higgins over the top.
A big key to the offensive shift was offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Reggie Gray’s decision to throw guard Jacob Ungruhe in at center. The rest of the team noted how the offense picked up the pace once Ungruhe went in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.