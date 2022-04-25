The race for Campbell County Sheriff this year will be contested.
Sheriff Scott Matheny announced Monday morning that he is running for reelection in August.
“The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has been my life for the last 36 years,” Matheny said. “I started in 1986 and believe I still have another term as sheriff in me.”
Matheny will be running against Janaia Hyland, who spent 26 years at the Sheriff’s Office, retiring in the fall of 2020 as a sergeant. She’s worked in the jail, patrol, investigations, drug task force and the DARE program.
In a press release, Hyland said her top three priorities, if elected, would be public safety, accountability and transparency. Everyone should feel safe in their homes, she said.
“Our children have the right to feel safe without the bad influences of drugs, violence and gangs,” Hyland said in the press release.
She said she’s “a strong compassionate leader and has a proven track record of building excellent relationships” who will strive to strengthen relationships with other agencies, businesses and the public. She said she also will have an open door policy, where anyone can come to her office and talk to her about their concerns.
Matheny was undersheriff from 2003 to 2014. He was appointed to sheriff at the end of 2014 after the resignation of former sheriff Bill Pownall. Matheny was elected in 2018, when he was unopposed.
