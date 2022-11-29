Two of the three people accused of committing a string of car break-ins have pleaded guilty to multiple burglary-related charges.
Merle A. Oldman, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to five counts of conspiracy to commit burglary. In a plea deal, another six counts of conspiracy to commit burglary were dismissed. The agreement recommends a suspended two- to four-year sentence and three years of supervised probation.
Ambrose E. Magnan, 20, also pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to five counts of conspiracy to commit burglary. His plea deal recommends a suspended three- to five year sentence with a 180-day split-sentence to be served in jail, along with three years of supervised probation.
Oldman, Magnan and a 17-year-old were arrested July 26 after police received a string of theft from auto reports from the same area beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Twelve vehicles in the area of Constitution Drive were broken into sometime after 8:30 p.m. the night before, and items ranging from wallets, purses, cash, sunglasses, a social security card and more were taken from the vehicles, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
While investigating the break-ins, officers learned of one of the victim’s neighbor who saw a suspicious red Dodge Durango speed past his apartment and stop while a person ran on foot behind it at about 1 a.m.
The witness saw the person in the Durango honk the horn, and the other person on foot enter the vehicle, then it drove away.
The vehicle had apparently been seen and “an ongoing nuisance” in the neighborhood, and one of the victims drove around and spotted the Durango parked on the corner of Constitution Drive, according to the affidavit.
Officers found the Durango parked on the street in the 1500 block of Buckskin Drive and contacted a woman in a nearby apartment, Oldman, who said the Durango belonged to her boyfriend, Magnan.
Oldman said Magnan wasn’t home and did not know where he worked. A police dog sniffed the outside of the Durango and alerted officers that there were drugs inside the truck.
A search of the Durango found a neck gaiter with multiple North Platte Physical Therapy logos and a lollipop, matching items stolen from the break-ins.
Another officer approached the apartment and Magnan answered the door and allowed officers inside. A 17-year-old was also found in the apartment, according to the affidavit.
Magnan told officers they heard someone breaking into his Durango and saw the person run away at about 9:30 p.m. He said that they left the apartment to look for whoever did it and returned at 10 p.m., then went to sleep.
Oldman told officers the three of them had been drinking the night before and talked about driving around and breaking into random vehicles.
She admitted to being the driver and indicated that Magnan and the 17-year-old had both entered vehicles, according to the affidavit.
