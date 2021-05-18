If you go
Westwood High School
- 2021 Graduation Ceremony: Was held Thursday, May 20
- Where: Gillette College Pronghorn Center
- Number of Graduates: 85
- Colors: Teal, silver and black
- Class song: “I Lived” by One Republic
- Class motto: “It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.” — E.E. Cummings
- Class flower: Rose
Thunder Basin High School
- 2021 Graduation ceremony: 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23
- Where: Cam-plex
- Number of graduates: 265
- Colors: Blue and silver
- Class song: “Good Riddance” by Green Day
- Class motto: “Only in the darkness can you see the stars.” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Class flower: Carnation
- Valedictorians: Gabrielle Drube, Carson Hanson, Kate Hladky, Danielle Jones, Zachary Mansheim, Jennifer Michaels and Sydney Solem
- Salutatorians: Robert Adams, Triston Blackford, Sarah Cole, Brooklyn Conklin, Karli Cool, Aliceon Daly, Maria Farnum, Carter Hanson, Luke Hoese, Sydney Jackson, Alisha Khan, Joel Klaassen, Kinsley Larson, Danielle Lehnen, Oscar Martinez, Kailey McRann, Mason Miller, Jaxon Pikula, Madison Pollat, Brody Richardson, Peyton Roswadovski, Andrew Schliske, Macy Schomer, Cody Shrum, Seth Stevens, Wyatt Tarter, Cloey Thara, Luke Tracey and Joshua Walker
Wright Junior-Senior High School
- 2021 Graduation ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23
- Where: Wright Junior-Senior High School gym
- Number of graduates: 25
- Colors: Pink and Yellow
- Class song: “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield
- Class motto: “Maybe life isn’t about avoiding the bruises. Maybe it’s about collecting the scars to prove you showed up for it.” — Unknown
- Class flower: Sunflower
- Valedictorian: Maren Glasser
- Salutatorian: Samantha Strohschein
Campbell County High School
- 2021 Graduation ceremony: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 23
- Where: Cam-plex
- Number of graduates: 183
- Colors: Purple and gold
- Class song: “I Lived” by One Republic
- Class motto: “Chase your dreams but always know the road that’ll lead you home again.” — Tim McGraw and Tom Douglas
- Class flower: Rose
- Valedictorians: Austin Robertson, Lauryn Love, Kelcey Moon, Rilee Hauber and Isaac Mason
- Salutatorians: Shalea Milliron, Lily Lodahl, Rowdy Morman, Matthew Cathey, Tryce Jolovich, Emily Acord and James Fallo
