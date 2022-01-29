Bolts take down Camels 59-21 in crosstown dual
The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team beat Campbell County 59-21 in the first crosstown dual of the season Tuesday at TBHS. The Bolts won 10 of the 14 weight classes.
Antonio Avila won by pin over Payton Bachtold at 126 pounds, Jais Rose won 22-5 by technical fall over Tyson Stephens at 145 pounds, Cael Porter pinned Hunter Henderson at 152 pounds, Deyton Johnson pinned Logan Ketterling at 160 pounds, Cort Catlin pinned Wade Garrett at 170 pounds, Aden Jorgensen pinned Cohen Granzer at 182 pounds, Jaxson Viergets pinned Ivan Tucker at 195 pounds and Aidyn Mitchell pinned Sheldon Rollo at 220 pounds.
Thunder Basin’s Tanner Freeman and Lane Catlin won by forfeit at 106 and 285 pounds respectively.
For Campbell County, Fischer Smith pinned Jacob Hawk at 113 pounds, Darron Provost won by 7-3 decision over Ashton Leegaard at 120 pounds, Lucas Hill pinned Alex Draper at 132 pounds and Logan Johnson pinned Lukus Maxwell at 138 pounds.
Spring volleyball league registration now open
Registration is now open for a spring volleyball league through the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department.
Leagues will be offered in both coed and women’s divisions for all levels. Each league will offer 14 regular season games followed by a single-elimination playoff tournament at the end of the season.
The team fee is $280 and must be accompanied with a registration form. Registration will end Feb. 28.
The Campbell County Recreation Center will also be hosting the Dave Cross Memorial Volleyball Tournament in March. The tournament will be played March 12-13 at Thunder Basin High School.
Registration is open for both coed and women’s teams and prizes will be awarded to the top 3 teams of each division.
For more information, call Doug Meade at 682-8527.
Bears hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as coach
CHICAGO — Matt Eberflus is the new coach of the Chicago Bears, tasked with turning around a franchise mired in mediocrity for much of the past decade.
The Bears announced Eberflus’ hiring on Thursday night. He spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator.
The 51-year-old Eberflus called his new job a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
The hire is the first big move for new Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who took over on Tuesday. Poles and Eberflus are first-timers in their respective positions in the NFL.
The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after a 6-11 season, hoping new leadership will lift a struggling franchise. They brought in Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian to lead a five-person search team that also included chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips.
Chicago ranked 24th in yards per game and 27th in scoring last season. And the Bears never finished higher than 21st on offense under Nagy.
Morant, Wiggins named All-Star Game starters
NEW YORK — LeBron James will return to Cleveland as an All-Star Game captain, with another former Cavaliers No. 1 pick joining him as this season’s surprise selection.
Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins was voted to his first All-Star Game, with Memphis guard Ja Morant also set for his debut.
MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined those three Thursday as the other players voted as starters from the Western Conference.
The starters from the East were Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta’s Trae Young and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan.
James and Durant, as the leading vote-getters in each conference, will be the captains who draft players for the rosters for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland.
James, who began his NBA career with the Cavaliers in 2003 and led them to the 2016 championship during his second stint there, was chosen as an All-Star for the 18th straight time. He has been a captain every year since the league went away from the East vs. West format, leading his team to a 4-0 record.
Durant’s availability for the game is in doubt because of a sprained knee ligament. He was voted a starter for the 10th time, while Antetokounmpo was voted in for a sixth consecutive time, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s franchise record for selections.
Embiid was voted a starter for the fifth straight season, the longest streak by a 76ers player since Allen Iverson was chosen seven straight times from 2000-06.
Fan ballots accounted for 50% of the vote, with a media panel and current players each accounting for 25%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.