If the short and dark days of winter leave you feeling dreary, you may be experiencing a common yet treatable seasonal mood disorder.
Triggered by the changes in seasons, seasonal affective disorder can sap your energy. If you’re feeling the effects of isolation due to COVID-19 and are worried about how to handle the cold, dark months ahead, you are not alone.
“In order to stay as happy and healthy as possible this winter, we need to take care of ourselves and those around us,” said Dr. Jonah Fox, medical director at WPS Health Solutions, a Wisconsin not-for-profit health insurer. “It starts with being honest about how we feel, making a plan, seeking resources early and checking in on one another.”
Seasonal depression is estimated to affect about 4% to 6% of people, but an additional 10% to 20% may experience it in a milder form, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.
“SAD tends to affect adults more frequently than children and seniors, and while some studies suggest that SAD is more common in women, it is unclear if this is truly the case,” Fox said.
The cause of seasonal affective disorder is largely unknown, Fox said. Don’t suffer in silence. Take steps to ease the symptoms.
“Creating a schedule can pay dividends for individuals with seasonal affective disorder,” he said. “Decreased energy and impaired sleep, both oversleeping and insomnia, are common symptoms of SAD. Maintaining a daily routine that includes aerobic activity and a regular sleep schedule can help combat these symptoms. Additionally, minimizing light exposure from electronic devices may assist with getting to sleep at night.”
Stay active by creating a regular exercise regimen that is realistic for you.
“While certain schedules may work well for others, design and tailor a schedule that works best for you, based on your needs and constraints. Start small and celebrate consistency,” Fox said.
The reduced amount of sunlight in winter may cause both winter-onset SAD as well as a drop in serotonin, a brain chemical that affects mood. The change in season can disrupt the body’s level of melatonin, which plays a role in sleep patterns and mood.
“Access to natural light may be helpful to individuals with SAD,” Fox said. “Being outside, even for small periods of time, including when it’s cloudy, may be beneficial.”
Light therapy is believed to improve the spirits of people with seasonal affective disorder by affecting chemicals in the brain that are linked to mood, he said.
If your feelings or symptoms are impacting your daily life, seek the help of a doctor.
“Examples of such feelings or symptoms include, but are not limited to, sadness, worry or anxiety, changes in sleep or appetite, confusion, substance abuse and/or suicidal thoughts. Depending on the type of provider you see, you should be prepared to discuss your medical, including mental health, history,” Fox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.