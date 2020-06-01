Gillette College hires women’s soccer coaches
Gillette College has named Dorvan Polson as interim women’s soccer coach for the 2020-2021 season and Chris McMackin will be his assistant coach.
Both coaches are well-known entities to the northeast Wyoming soccer community.
Polson began coaching youth soccer in Gillette in 1998 when his son, Trevor, was playing in a local recreation league. He’s been involved in the sport since, including seeing his daughter, Tiffany, play four years of high school and four years of college soccer.
Polson, a Williston, North Dakota, native, has been an assistant coach at Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools for all but one of the last seven years. His head coaching experience comes from the GC United club team, which has traveled all over the country.
He also was a volunteer assistant coach under former coach Nate Ulness last year when the Pronghorn women’s soccer team competed in the national tournament.
“I wasn’t expecting (the job offer.) But after thinking about it and thinking about what my options were, I felt it was something I could do and help the girls through the transition and the season,” Polson said.
Before the Pronghorns take the field again, Polson and McMackin have to find enough talented players to fill the roster. They are at least six months behind schedule for recruiting and McMackin said they only have five to seven players who will for sure be on the team.
“We’re both going to be tasked with a huge task to recruit enough girls last-minute to make this work,” McMackin said. “We have basically two months to throw together a team.”
McMackin, a lifelong resident of Gillette, is used to rebuilding a program after losing a large chunk of the roster. He took over as the CCHS boys soccer coach in 2017 after most of the top Camels players transferred to TBHS.
MLB players offer 114 games, no money cuts
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball players ignored claims by clubs that they need to take additional pay cuts, instead proposing they receive a far higher percentage of salaries and a commit to a longer schedule as part of a counteroffer to start the coronavirus-delayed season.
Players proposed a 114-game regular season Sunday, up from 82 in management’s offer, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. Done that way, the World Series could extend past Thanksgiving. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.
Opening day would be June 30 and the regular season would end Oct. 31, nearly five weeks after the Sept. 27 conclusion that MLB’s proposal stuck to from the season’s original schedule. The union offered scheduling flexibility to include more doubleheaders as baseball crams the games into 123 days, leaving little room for days off.
Keselowski wins again on final lap
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Brad Keselowski inherited his second win of the season when Chase Elliott and Joey Logano collided as they raced for the victory Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Keselowski was in third with a lap and a turn remaining when he lucked into his second victory in three Cup races. Logano had cleared Elliott for the lead with three laps remaining, but Elliott was stalking him while seeking his second win in three days. They made contact in the fourth turn and drifted into the wall as Keselowski slid past with a lap remaining. He had just one trip around the .533-mile concrete bullring to close the victory.
Keselowski, in a contract year with Team Penske, got his first victory of the season last Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600. Elliott was roughly two laps away from the win when a caution flew and Keselowski inherited the lead when Elliott pitted.
