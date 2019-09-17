Local sports calendar
Thursday
University of Wyoming women’s soccer vs. Univ. of South Dakota, 7 p.m.
Friday
Gillette women’s soccer vs. Otero Junior College, 1:30 p.m.
Gillette men’s soccer vs. Otero Junior College, 4 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving vs. Sheridan/Buffalo, 4 p.m.
TBHS volleyball at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
CCHS volleyball at Natrona County, 6 p.m.
TBHS football vs. Sheridan, 6 p.m.
CCHS football at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Missoula Jr. Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS golf at state tournament, Gillette, TBA
CCHS and TBHS tennis at regionals, Kelly Walsh High School (Casper), TBA
Gillette College rodeo at Sheridan College, TBA
Saturday
CCHS and TBHS cross-country at Michelle Ludwing Invite, Sheridan, 10 a.m.
High school rodeo at Wheatland, Platte County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.
TBHS volleyball vs. Natrona County, noon
CCHS volleyball vs. Sheridan, noon
Gillette College women’s soccer vs. Trinidad State Junior College, 1:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s soccer vs. Trinidad State Junior College, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Missoula Jr. Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS golf at state tournament, Gillette, TBA
CCHS and TBHS tennis at regionals, Kelly Walsh High School (Casper), TBA
Gillette College rodeo at Sheridan College, TBA
Sunday
High school rodeo at Wheatland, Platte County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m.
Gillette College rodeo at Sheridan College, TBA
