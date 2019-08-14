Man denies charge in death of former Buffalo
AURORA, Colo. — A man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of a former University of Colorado football player who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks.
Sentinel Colorado reports 31-year-old Marcus Johnson entered his plea Monday in the February death of 46-year-old Anthony “T.J.” Cunningham, who was assistant principal at Aurora’s Hinkley High School.
Investigators say the two were neighbors and agreed to meet in a parking lot to address a lingering parking dispute. Johnson is accused of shooting Cunningham three times in the head and chest.
Cunningham was a defensive back and wide receiver for the Buffaloes from 1992 to 1995. He was on the Seahawks in 1996 before injuries ended his playing career.
Johnson’s attorney, Michael Faye, didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Rockies designate Iannetta for assignment
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have designated veteran catcher Chris Iannetta for assignment.
Iannetta departs as the team’s all-time leader among catchers in games played, runs, hits, homers, RBIs and walks.
The 36-year-old hit .222 with six homers in 52 games this season.
Originally selected by Colorado during the fourth round in 2004, Iannetta made his major league debut on Aug. 27, 2006. He played with Colorado until being dealt to the Los Angeles Angels in November 2011. He also suited up for Seattle and Arizona before returning to the Rockies last season.
In other moves, Colorado purchased the contract of catcher Dom Nuñez from Triple-A Albuquerque. Nuñez will make his major league debut Tuesday against Arizona.
Devers sets record with 6 hits, 4 doubles in win
CLEVELAND — Rafael Devers wasn’t trying to make history, it just happened.
Boston’s third baseman became the first major league player to record six hits and four doubles in the same game as the Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 7-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday night.
Devers went 6 for 6 and drove in three runs as the Red Sox won after blowing a 6-1 lead.
The 22-year-old doubled in the first, fifth, sixth and 10th. He added singles in the third and eighth.
“Every single ball was a scud missile,” said Jackie Bradley Jr., who homered in the 10th as the Red Sox won for just the fourth time in 16 games. “He hit it hard every time.”
Devers also made a costly error that allowed the Indians to close to within 6-5 in the seventh.
“I just tried to have a good at-bat every turn,” Devers said. “I’m always confident, every single day, every at-bat. Sometimes I don’t have a good game when I feel that way.”
Red Sox starter Chris Sale, who made his own history by getting to 2,000 career strikeouts faster than any pitcher, was more impressed with Devers’ accomplishment.
“Unbelievable,” he said. “That’s (his stats) really all that needs to be said. He’s one of the best players in the league and he’s got a chance to be MVP. That’s pretty special.”
SI: Georgia’s bulldog mascot ranked best ever
ATHENS, Ga. — Sports Illustrated is celebrating college football’s 150th season by ranking the top 10 all-time greatest mascots, putting the University of Georgia’s bulldog in first place.
The magazine includes both real and costumed mascots in this week’s edition. Following Uga is the Duck at the University of Oregon, Mike the tiger at Louisiana State University, Bevo the longhorn bull at the University of Texas and Stanford University’s Tree.
The University of Colorado’s 1,200-pound live buffalo named Ralphie, University of South Carolina’s costumed gamecock named Cocky, Western Kentucky University’s Big Red, Syracuse University’s orange named Otto and University of Tennessee’s bluetick coonhound named Smokey closed the list.
The latest Uga is the 10th iteration of the mascot, which the magazine says has been a staple since 1956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.