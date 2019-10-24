Jokic powers Denver past Portland 108-100
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early foul trouble in the season opener wasn’t going to get Nikola Jokic down.
He had 20 points and 13 rebounds despite sitting much of the first half, and the Denver Nuggets spoiled the first game of Portland’s 50th season with a 108-100 victory over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
Will Barton added 19 points for the Nuggets, who also snapped Portland’s 18-game winning streak in home openers, the longest streak in league history. Denver made 18 3-pointers.
“I didn’t want to force it. I just wanted to win the game,” said Jokic, who had 16 points in the fourth quarter alone. “I wanted to go out there to be the positive energy to win the game.”
Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 32 points and eight assists, and Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 19 rebounds in his Portland debut.
Elway says QB Drew Lock not ready to return
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With the Broncos off to a 2-5 start and trading away Emmanuel Sanders, fans are pining for rookie quarterback Drew Lock to get a chance to run Denver’s offense.
Looks like they’d better get used to Joe Flacco being under center.
General manager John Elway said on his weekly 850 KOA radio show on Wednesday that Lock isn’t ready to return to action after spending all season on IR with a sprained right thumb.
“The most important thing with a young quarterback is not to put him out there before he’s ready,” Elway said. “... If you don’t put him in a situation where he has a chance to be successful and he’s not successful, the whole roof will cave in.”
Elway added that he’s not sure when — or if — Lock, a second-round pick out of Missouri, will play this year.
McGregor says return fight set for January
MOSCOW — Conor McGregor will return to mixed martial arts in January with a UFC fight in Las Vegas.
The Irish fighter said Thursday he will return “fully focused” on Jan. 18 at the T-Mobile Arena.
“That is my comeback fight. It is 12 weeks this Saturday. I am in prime physical condition. I have agreed the date with the company,” McGregor said, adding that he knows his opponent’s name but won’t reveal it. “If I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company.”
The 31-year-old McGregor hasn’t fought since losing by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. He was banned for six months and fined $50,000 for his part in a post-fight brawl.
McGregor said he is targeting two more fights, including a rematch with Nurmagomedov in Moscow. He also aimed a string of insults at the Russian fighter.
After the Jan. 18 fight, McGregor said he would then like to fight the winner of the Nov. 3 bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, followed by either Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson.
“I’m going to go through the entire roster like a chain saw through butter,” he said.
MLB to look into umpire’s Trump tweet
HOUSTON — Commissioner Rob Manfred says Major League Baseball will look into a politicized tweet by umpire Rob Drake that referenced a rifle and critics of President Donald Trump.
Drake posted this message to Twitter on Tuesday: “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”
The tweet has since been deleted.
Manfred spoke at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night before Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.
Drake, 50, has worked spring training or regular-season major league games since 1999 and joined the big league staff in 2010. Drake was not assigned to work the postseason this year.
