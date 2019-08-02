Camel 5K Fun Run race on Saturday
The Campbell County High School cross-country team hosts the free Camel 5K Fun Run starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Cam-Plex shelter No. 5.
It’s free to run or walk in, and any donations will go to the Camels cross-country team.
1st female referee to officiate Super Cup
NYON, Switzerland — Stéphanie Frappart has been appointed as the referee for the European Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea, making her the first woman to officiate a major UEFA men’s showpiece event.
UEFA announced Frappart’s appointment on Friday, adding that the Frenchwoman will lead a team of predominantly female officials, with Manuela Nicolosi of France and Michelle O’Neal from the Republic of Ireland serving as assistant referees. The 35-year-old Frappart was also in charge at the Women’s World Cup Final between the United States and the Netherlands.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says: “I have said on many occasions that the potential for women’s football has no limits.”
It is not the first time a female has refereed a men’s UEFA competition match. Switzerland’s Nicole Petignat officiated three UEFA Cup qualifying-round matches between 2004 and 2009.
NCAA unveils new enforcement arm
The NCAA introduced Thursday a new arm of rules enforcement made up of independent investigators, advocates and decision-makers to handle complex cases involving serious infractions.
Creating a new process for dealing with some high-profile infractions cases was one of several recommendations made last year by the Rice Commission on college basketball. The commission, created in response to an FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting, concluded the NCAA’s existing investigation and enforcement structure was rife with potential and perceived conflicts of interest.
The current investigative process relies on schools self-reporting and self-investigating. The committee on infractions, which determines whether schools should be penalized and how, is made up of high-ranking administrators from NCAA member schools and conferences.
The Independent Accountability Resolution Process will be comprised of four groups, including the Complex Case Unit, which will conduct investigations and provide representation for schools and individuals accused of violations. Among those chosen for the CCU were former FBI Director Louis Freeh, who investigated the role of Penn State officials in the Jerry Sandusky child sexual-abuse scandal, and attorney Tom Mars, who has recently helped several high-profile football players gain immediate eligibility from the NCAA after transferring.
Kalil comes out of retirement to join Jets
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Ryan Kalil wasn’t done playing football, after all.
The five-time Pro Bowl center snapped out of retirement Thursday and agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Jets.
The 34-year-old Kalil, who started every game last season for Carolina after playing just six in 2017 because of a neck injury, will need to pass a physical Friday before signing his contract with New York.
Financial terms weren’t immediately available. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $8.4 million.
Kalil spoke all last season about it being his final one as a player. He walked away from the game when his contract expired after 12 NFL seasons — all with the Panthers.
He apparently had a change of heart in recent weeks and is expected to anchor an offensive line that had a question mark at the center position. Jonotthan Harrison had been slated to start, but he has been mostly a backup during his six-year career.
Coach Adam Gase had recently raved about Harrison and his work with quarterback Sam Darnold, but the Jets decided to upgrade.
It’s the first major acquisition by new general manager Joe Douglas, who was hired in May to replace the fired Mike Maccagnan.
New York struggled last season at center with Spencer Long starting the season. He was replaced by Harrison because of injuries and inconsistency. Under Maccagnan, the Jets explored upgrading the position during free agency in March — with players such as Matt Paradis and Mitch Morse mentioned as possibilities.
Paradis ended up signing a three-year, $27 million contract with Carolina to replace the then-retired Kalil.
Kalil will join the Jets one week into training camp practices. He’ll have more than a month to work with Darnold and the rest of New York’s offense.
Kalil tweeted a gif of Billy Crystal tipping a New York Yankees cap — a hello of sorts to Jets fans.
The former USC star was a second-round pick of Carolina in 2007 and quickly became one of the NFL’s top centers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl from 2009-11 and in 2013 and 2015.
Kalil was a two-time AP All-Pro pick, starting 145 of 148 regular-season games during his time with the Panthers.
