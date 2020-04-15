Hank Steinbrenner, 63, dies in Florida home
NEW YORK — Hank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the controlling shares of the New York Yankees, died at age 63.
The team said he died at home in Clearwater, Florida, due to a long-standing health issue.
A chain smoker and miniature drag racer, Hank hoped to succeed his father as the team’s controlling owner. Between the 2007 and 2008 seasons, he became the public voice of the Yankees’ ownership.
But brother Hal, 11 years younger, was put in charge in November 2008. While Hank was in his 13th season as a general partner and 11th as co-chair, he did not appear to have much involvement in the team’s operations in recent years. Still, Hal said he consulted Hank and sisters Jessica and Jennifer on all major decisions.
George Steinbrenner died in July 2010 and wife Joan died in December 2018.
Giants, A’s, D-backs join coronavirus study
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks are two of the Major League Baseball teams participating in a study of the coronavirus that will test hundreds of people — including players — from the various clubs for antibodies.
Both Arizona and San Francisco confirmed they were participating.
The Oakland Athletics also are taking part, a person with direct knowledge of the club’s decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because specific details weren’t made public. Stanford University is one of the institutions running the study.
Which employees are in the study varies by teams, the person said without offering specifics on who with Oakland had been tested.
Another person with knowledge of the study said each organization decided who would be tested, such as front-office executives, full-time employees or players — who were given the option to participate.
The A’s have been affected by COVID-19, with minor league manager Webster Garrison on a ventilator in a Louisiana hospital to treat the virus. His fiancee, Nikki Trudeaux, posted Monday he still was using the ventilator but she was able to see his eyes thanks to a nurse who helped them connect through a video call.
Anti-doping gives in-home testing a try
DENVER — World-champion sprinter Noah Lyes is one of 15 American athletes who have volunteered to conduct in-home drug tests on themselves as part of a pilot program being run by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. With anti-doping collections severely curtailed across the globe because of the coronavirus pandemic, USADA is looking at new options, in this case by asking a group of leading Americans to give urine and small dried blood samples at home.
“They asked me to do it, and I wasn’t opposed to doing it,” Lyles said. “It’s a way to get my drug test in.”
Athletes are still required to fill out their whereabouts forms, and under this program, a doping control officer will connect with an athlete via Zoom or FaceTime during a prescribed window.
Athletes receive test kits at home and head into their bathroom to give urine samples while leaving their laptops outside the room. Under normal circumstances, the officer would come to the house (or wherever the athlete was at the time) and stand outside the bathroom. In this case, the officer looks on via the camera while the athletes are timed and their temperatures are monitored to ensure they are giving the samples in real time.
The blood test uses a new technology — dry blood sampling — in which athletes prick their arms and small droplets of blood funnel into a container. Athletes are then responsible for packaging the samples and sending them back to testing labs.
USADA CEO Travis Tygart says the program gives clean athletes a chance to prove they have remained clean.
