Local sports calendar
Friday
CCHS and TBHS boys swimming: Last chance meet, 4 p.m.
CCHS girls basketball: vs. Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
CCHS boys basketball: vs. Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.
TBHS girls basketball: vs. Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
TBHS boys basketball: vs. Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.
Gillette Wild: vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS indoor track: at Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho
Saturday
TBHS girls basketball: vs. Cheyenne East, noon
TBHS boys basketball: vs. Cheyenne East, 1:30 p.m.
CCHS girls basketball: vs. Cheyenne Central, 1 p.m.
CCHS boys basketball: vs. Cheyenne Central, 2:30 p.m.
TBHS wrestling: vs. Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball: vs. Laramie County Community College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball: vs. Laramie County Community College, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild: vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS indoor track: at Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, TBA
Wednesday
Gillette College women’s basketball: at Casper College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball: at Casper College, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Thunder Basin girls basketball: at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball: at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.
