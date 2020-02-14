Local sports calendar

Friday

CCHS and TBHS boys swimming: Last chance meet, 4 p.m.

CCHS girls basketball: vs. Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

CCHS boys basketball: vs. Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.

TBHS girls basketball: vs. Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

TBHS boys basketball: vs. Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.

Gillette Wild: vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS indoor track: at Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho

Saturday

TBHS girls basketball: vs. Cheyenne East, noon

TBHS boys basketball: vs. Cheyenne East, 1:30 p.m.

CCHS girls basketball: vs. Cheyenne Central, 1 p.m.

CCHS boys basketball: vs. Cheyenne Central, 2:30 p.m.

TBHS wrestling: vs. Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Gillette College women’s basketball: vs. Laramie County Community College, 2 p.m.

Gillette College men’s basketball: vs. Laramie County Community College, 4 p.m.

Gillette Wild: vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS indoor track: at Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, TBA

Wednesday

Gillette College women’s basketball: at Casper College, 5:30 p.m.

Gillette College men’s basketball: at Casper College, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Thunder Basin girls basketball: at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin boys basketball: at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.

