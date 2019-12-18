Local sports calendar
Wednesday
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA
Gillette Wild at 2019 NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, MN — vs. New England Knights, 9 a.m.. CST
Thursday
Campbell County girls basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA
Campbell County boys basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Flaming Gorge Classic (Green River, Rock Springs), TBA
Friday
Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Pat Weede Memorial Invite (Gillette), 10 a.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Casper-Kelly Walsh, 4 p.m.
GHA 19U girls vs. Rock Springs, 5:15 p.m.
Campbell County girls basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA
Campbell County boys basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Flaming Gorge Classic (Green River, Rock Springs), TBA
Saturday
Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Pat Weede Memorial Invite (Gillette), 9 a.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Casper-Kelly Walsh, 9 a.m.
GHA 19U girls vs. Rock Springs 9 a.m.
Campbell County girls basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA
Campbell County boys basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Flaming Gorge Classic (Green River, Rock Springs), TBA
Dec. 31
Gillette Wild at Sheridan Hawks, 8 p.m.
Jan. 2
Gillette College men’s basketball at Miles Community College, 4 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Miles Community College, 5:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA
Campbell County boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA
Jan. 3
Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA
Campbell County boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA
Gillette Wild vs. Great Falls Americans, 7:05 p.m.
Jan. 4
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming vs. Buffalo and Casper-Kelly Walsh, Campbell County Aquatic Center, 10 a.m.
Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA
Campbell County boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA
Gillette Wild vs. Great Falls Americans, 7:05 p.m.
