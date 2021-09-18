Youth in Campbell County will once again have the opportunity to compete in two Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship competitions.
- Patriot’s Pen: It is an essay competition for students in sixth through eighth grades that gives them the opportunity to write an essay of 300-400 words expressing their views. The theme this year is “How Can I Be A Good American?”
Applications and posters have been distributed to all the junior high and elementary schools. Winners from the post level will advance to the District then Department (state) level.
At each level there are monetary awards. The top national 54 students will compete for cash prizes totaling $55,000 with the first-place winner receiving $5,000. The deadline for the essay to be turned into VFW Post or Auxiliary 7756 is Oct. 31. A VFW or auxiliary member will pick up the essays at the counseling offices at the schools on Oct. 29.
- Voice of Democracy: The deadline is the same for the Voice of Democracy. The competition is for ninth through 12th grade students. Applications and posters have been distributed to all the high schools. It is an audio essay of three to five minutes in length recorded on audio CD or zip drive. The theme this year is, “America: Where Do We Go From Here?”
Each winner at the post level will advance to the district then department level. There are monetary awards at each level. The top national 54 students who participate in the Parade of Winners in Washington, D.C., will be awarded a total of $2 million in national scholarships in March. The highest level winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship.
The application forms for Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen scholarship contests can be obtained from the counselor’s office or looked up on online at the National VFW website, vfw.org (programs-VFW Scholarship programs). For more information or forms, please call Dennis or Jan Miller at 307-680-4298.
- Teacher of the Year: The VFW and Auxiliary are sponsoring a “Teacher of the Year” award. It is formally referred to as the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. These awards are given to the nation’s top classroom elementary, junior high, and high school teachers who teach citizenship education topics regularly and promote America’s history and traditions effectively.
Teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism are prime candidates for this award. Anyone can nominate a teacher in the following categories: Kindergarten to fifth grade, sixth to eighth grade, and ninth to 12th grades. In 350 words or less, people should describe why they feel their nominee should be selected.
There are awards on the post, district and department level. On the national level the teacher will be awarded $1,000, the school will receive $1,000, the teacher will receive an all-expense paid trip to the VFW National Convention. The top 10 high school teachers will receive an invitation to attend a summer graduate seminar at the Freedoms Foundation in Pennsylvania.
These nominations are due to a post or auxiliary member no later than Oct. 31. A Post and/or auxiliary member will also pick them up at the counseling offices of the schools on Oct. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.