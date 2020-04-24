S. Dakota auto races go forward without fans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two South Dakota speedways reversed course Thursday and said they would hold their weekend races without spectators, after Gov. Kristi Noem warned fans against attending the sold-out events because of the coronavirus.
New Raceway Park said on Facebook that it came under “pressure” from the governor’s office, county and health officials, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Park Jefferson International said it made its decision after discussions with state and local officials.
“They didn’t tell us that we couldn’t have fans, but to tell you the truth, it just looked like it was going to be so difficult to keep people safe,” Dennis Moore, a promoter at New Raceway Park, told The Associated Press. “We don’t want anyone to get sick, and we don’t want to feel like we created a problem.”
Fans who purchased race tickets will receive refunds, both speedways said.
“I think we just eliminated a big problem for all of the fans,” Moore said. “They’re not happy, but I think in the long run everyone will just be better off.”
Noem, a Republican, said Wednesday that she thought the events were a bad idea because they could lead to the spread of the coronavirus, but that she wouldn’t force the speedways to cancel. She cautioned that the crowds would violate her guidance not to gather in groups of more than 10.
Dak Prescott’s brother dies on Thursday
DALLAS — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team said. He was 31.
The Cowboys confirmed the older Prescott’s death in a brief statement. There was no information on how or where Jace Prescott died.
The older Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at Northwestern State in Louisiana, where the Prescott brothers Tad, Jace and Dak grew up. Jace Prescott played three seasons at Northwestern State, starting all 11 games in his final season in 2010.
Dak Prescott appeared in a Campbell’s Chunky Soup commercial with his two brothers that aired last season. Their mother, Peggy Prescott, died of colon cancer in 2013.
“The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating,” the Cowboys said in their statement. “At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”
NASCAR teams will return to shops in N.C.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The governor of North Carolina said Thursday that NASCAR teams can work in their race shops if they maintain social distancing guidelines, clearing a potential hurdle to resuming the season in coming weeks.
Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 8 on Thursday and said he would gradually open the state in three phases. He said he is still considering NASCAR’s request to run the Coca-Cola 600 as scheduled on May 24 without spectators.
The governors of both Florida and Texas have already said NASCAR is welcome to race in their states without fans, and South Carolina and Georgia are gradually easing restrictions.
DraftKings goes public despite virus shutdown
BOSTON — Sports daily fantasy and betting website DraftKings will debut as a publicly traded company Friday against a backdrop of a near-complete shutdown of athletic competition across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DraftKings’ move to Wall Street was sealed Thursday after shareholders of a blank-check company, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., approved a merger. Blank check companies typically are publicly traded but have no operations of their own and aim to acquire or merge with others.
The two are also combining with sports gambling platform supplier SBTech. The new company will have an initial market value of $3.3 billion.
