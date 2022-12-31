Romelle Hoon, 62, chose to go back to school 12 years ago to fill a need.
Although she used sign language for years to communicate with her son, she chose to go back to school to receive a degree in sign language interpreting.
“My son, he was diagnosed deaf early on and when he was a student, he had the best of the best interpreters,” Hoon said. “As time progressed, they all started to retire and I realized there was a huge gap. It’s hard to find interpreters.”
For decades, Hoon has been heavily involved in the deaf and hard of hearing community and was one of the first to be on the board of the state Hands and Voices chapter that came to Wyoming about 10 years ago. The group works with parents whose children are diagnosed hard of hearing in order to give support and share concerns, frustrations and successes.
As school district interpreter, Hoon travels to different schools throughout the day to make sure all students receive the same quality of education. She teaches sign language classes and workshops to staff and community members and has also started multiple sign language clubs across the years.
She’s also worked hard to ensure that no matter where anyone is in the school, they can hear what’s going on.
The FM systems, or hearing assistive technology, are staples in schools throughout the district but Hoon also helped keep them up-to-date.
“A lot of times during the summer, she would end up doing maintenance or insulation in the sound systems,” said Luke Danforth, director of special programs for the district.
Danforth said he’ll find Hoon at his office door as early as 7 a.m. when she has something on her mind because that’s when she knows it’s a good time to reach him.
“She’s such an exceptional person and takes that to another level when working with kids,” he said. “She not only advocates for the kids but also recruits others in the community to help them, as well.”
And the job of an interpreter never ends.
Hoon often prepares for hours to interpret for local concerts, graduations, church services and even one time for a deaf family who moved to the area and wanted to meet others in their neighborhood.
“It’s all about helping everyone get to know and communicate with one another. It’s the importance of hearing everything around you to not only educate but also have conversation,” she said.
Even though she’s a professional, she still sometimes struggles to find the signs to translate words into — interpreting is not simply a waving of hands. In those instances, she spells out the letters of the word.
Hoon said by learning how to sign the alphabet everyone has at least one avenue to communicate with those who can oftentimes feel alone.
“They love to see others trying to communicate,” she said. “They know then there’s an effort.”
And although it may not be hearing as many understand it, Hoon offers a way for people to see and participate in a community they may feel distanced from, while teaching others how to bridge that gap at the same time.
