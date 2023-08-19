Suspect in Sunday crime spree arrested Monday
The suspect in a crime spree, which included two stolen pickups, a damaged gas station and a brief car and foot chase, was arrested late Monday afternoon near M.G. Oil Company off of Highway 14-16.
The arrest came after about a day of searching between the Sheriff’s Office and Gillette Police Department.
Officers first responded to the report of a 40-year-old man, later identified as Cody Fuger, crashing into the Sinclair on Dove Road near Antelope Valley at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Fuger allegedly went into the gas station, asked for a cigarette, grabbed a Gatorade and left without paying.
A trailer that was attached to the 2007 Chevy detached when it hit the gas station, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
Soon after, deputies found a truck matching the Chevy’s description driving on Garner Lake Road. Deputies tried to stop the Chevy truck after it made a turn into oncoming traffic, but it sped up, headed south on Garner Lake Road. The truck reached speeds of nearly 90 mph, Reynolds said. Deputies stopped the pursuit as the truck approached the Highway 59 intersection due to unsafe driving on the part of the Chevy’s driver.
At about 9 p.m., officers spoke with a 44-year-old man on Jayhawker Street who said a man matching the description of Fuger had tried to steal a camper from his driveway. The suspect was wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt and was trying to connect the camper to the truck, Police Cpt. Kelly Alger said. The man left when the 44-year-old man threatened to call police.
Officers also spoke with the 47-year-old owner of the 2007 gray Chevy who reported it stolen and also showed video of Fuger taking the truck from the Wyoming Corporate Cleaning’s lot. Video also showed Fuger using a skid steer to flip over a camper trailer and damage a shed. Damages were more than $15,000.
Early Monday morning, deputies went out to Blackhawk Crane and Rigging where employees had found pieces of scrap metal from Hibbs Auto Body and Sales brought into the yard. The pieces were valued at about $50 and both businesses were near where Fuger was seen taking the Chevy.
A 68-year-old woman reported a suspicious person to deputies at about 10 a.m. Monday. She said the man knocked on the back door of her home on Rocky Point Drive and told her he was searching for his dog. The man matched Fuger’s description and was not wearing a shirt but did ask the woman for a shirt, Reynolds said.
The woman’s camper appeared to have been slept in, and deputies searched the area for about two hours looking for the man, Reynolds said.
At about 4 p.m. Monday, police received a report of Fuger driving a red and cream colored Chevy near East Side Liquors, Reynolds said. Deputies and officers went to the area and stopped the pickup. Fuger then fled on foot and officers arrested him after a short chase near M.G. Oil Company.
The owner of the red and cream Chevy, a 59-year-old man, was out of town and didn’t know Fuger. Deputies searched the truck and found a handgun. Reynolds said it wasn’t reported as stolen at the time, but the truck owner said it wasn’t his.
Alger said two baggies of meth were found in a cigarette pack in Fuger’s shirt, weighing about 0.5 grams.
Between the crimes in the city and county, Fuger was arrested for felony theft, felony burglary, interference with an officer, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and drug possession.
Commissioners fill vacant land board seat
Campbell County Commis-sioners filled a vacant seat on the Campbell County Public Land Board Tuesday.
Jake Boller, a local rancher who lives north of Gillette in Weston, was appointed on a 3-2 vote, but not without some discussion from the commissioners.
Boller’s lived in Campbell County his whole life, and he previously served on the fair board. He currently is co-chair of the FSA board.
Boller replaces Mark Dorr, who was removed from the land board less than three weeks into his term.
Before taking a vote, the commissioners discussed whether to make an appointment Tuesday or to continue to put off the decision.
Commissioner Kelley McCreery said he’d like to make an appointment now, but Commissioner Butch Knutson said he’d like to open the application process back up.
“I think it’s more important we find the right person to put on this board, rather than just putting someone on to fill a vacancy,” he said.
“We don’t want to make a mistake again,” Commissioner Del Shelstad said.
After removing the recently-appointed Mark Dorr from the board, the commissioners’ office reached out to the nine other applicants, who applied the last time commissioners made appointments in June, to see if they were still interested in serving on the land board.
Six of them said they were still interested, including:
- Sterling Albers
- Jake Boller
- Pete Costanza
- Rita Cossitt-Mueller
- Randy Greer
- Todd Hildebrand
Bob Maul, Charlene Camblin and Darin Edmonds, all incumbents who’d applied but were not selected in June, were not interested in the vacant seat.
Tuesday, Commissioner Jim Ford suggested the commissioners vote on the applicants, and if no one received at least three votes, then they would open it up for new interviews.
The first round of voting, Todd Hildebrand received votes from Ford and McCreery, while commission chair Colleen Faber voted for Boller. Knutson and Shelstad chose not to vote for any applicant.
Ford asked for another round of votes, and he, McCreery and Faber voted for Boller, while Knutson and Shelstad again voted for no one.
City adopts field use policy with focus on local teams
The City Council approved a field use policy for the Energy Capital Sports Complex that will emphasize giving priority to local softball and baseball players.
Tuesday night, city council members approved a resolution that lined out a new policy designed to resolve scheduling conflicts.
These conflicts have come up not so much in scheduling tournaments or games, but practice, particularly in the summer. There are dozens of teams and not enough fields to keep everyone satisfied. The council members hope this policy will remedy that.
“We want to do the best we can with what we have, and try and accommodate everybody and meet all the needs,” Mayor Shay Lundvall said.
The policy states that Campbell County School District will have the top priority during softball season, as well as when the state softball tournament and the USA Softball of Wyoming is hosted in Gillette.
If there is a scheduling conflict, tournaments have priority over individual games. Camps and clinics are next on the priority list, followed by scrimmages, then practices.
If the conflict still is not resolved at this point — for example, if two groups are vying for one practice slot — the priority is as follows:
- Nonprofit entities in Campbell County requesting reservations for field use by softball teams made up of girls 19 years and younger.
- Private individuals or for-profit entities in Campbell County wanting to use the field for softball teams made up of girls 19 and younger.
- Nonprofits in Campbell County wanting to use the field for softball or baseball teams for children 19 and younger.
- Private individuals or for-profit entities in Campbell County requesting reservations for field use by softball or baseball teams for children 19 and younger.
- Individuals and entities based in Wyoming, but outside of Campbell County, requesting reservations for field use by girls softball teams made up of girls 19 and younger.
- Private individuals or for-profit entities based in Wyoming, but outside of Campbell County, requesting reservations for field use by softball or baseball teams for children.
- All other individuals or entities requesting reservations for field use by softball or baseball teams regardless of age.
- All other requests for field use for anything other than softball or baseball.
If the conflict still remains, the scheduler must rule in favor of whichever group submitted its request first.
The policy also allows for the formation of a sports commission, a city-appointed community board. If for whatever reason a club or organization takes issue with a scheduling decision, it can appeal to the sports commission.
The other resolution, which was not approved, would have prioritized reservations based on the type of event and how many teams are brought in.
Commissioner Tim Carsrud said he heard from a lot of people on this issue, and that even those who didn’t have kids who play softball were supportive of the policy prioritizing local kids.
“Their taxpayer money went into it as well, even though they don’t have a kid playing,” he said.
City Attorney Sean Brown, who drafted the policy, said the city can go back and look at the policy if other issues come up.
“Nothing is ever perfect, as we put this into practice I’m sure we’re going to find some cracks somewhere that need to be filled in,” he said.
Lundvall said work needs to be done to enhance communication to teams when a practice slot unexpectedly comes available because of a no-show.
Carsrud said the Energy Capital Sports Complex has “been a good use of taxpayer funds,” and the fact that the fields are in such high demand is proof of that.
“I want to encourage (anyone), on any given night, unless it’s raining or snowing, drive out there, that place is packed, and those fields are being used,” he said.
Rec Center having water issues with one of its basketball courts
A rainstorm at the start of August is causing issues for the Campbell County Recreation Center, specifically with one of its basketball courts.
Court 3, which is next to the racquetball courts, is currently shut down because it’s swelling up due to moisture, said Parks and Recreation Director Dwayne Dillinger.
On Aug. 1, Gillette received 1.66 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Dillinger said rain gauges along 4J Road collected between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain. It was the most precipitation recorded in one day in more than four years.
Shortly after this, the floor on Court 3 started having issues.
Dillinger said there is currently water underneath this floor.
Western Sport Floors, the company that restored the floor this spring, has taken a look at the situation. Dillinger said the floor was tested for its moisture content.
“The moisture in our floor is running between 14% and 19%,” he said. “Normals should be around 5%, which it was at when they sealed the floor (earlier this year).”
Maintenance workers came in and pulled all the trim out of the walls, and dryers are running to help bring moisture levels down. Dillinger said work remains to be done before the true extent of the damage is known.
“At this point, we don’t know what it’s going to take,” Dillinger said. “We don’t know if it’s going to dry out and set back down, or if we have to take part of it out.”
For now, Court 3 remains closed to the public. The other two courts still are open.
Public input period closes for proposed UW tuition hikes
Those wanting to provide input on the recommended tuition increases at the University of Wyoming can do so through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The increases would begin in the 2024-25 school year.
The proposed hikes include a 4% increase to in-state resident undergraduate and graduate rates and nonresident undergraduate and graduate rates, which is in line with the university’s current tuition policy, a UW press release said.
Trustees also will consider a 20% tuition increase for resident students enrolled in online-only programs. The 20% bump would not apply to on-campus students taking online classes, only to students enrolling in online-only programs.
Those interested can find a table outlining the rates now and the school administration’s recommendations for next school year at uwyo.edu/president/_files/docs/2024-25-tuition-summary.pdf.
Anyone wanting to provide a written comment can do so at tinyurl.com/pwwjm28u. The tuition rates don’t include the university’s student or program fees.
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the recommendations at its Sept. 20-22 meeting.
UPS Store prevents woman from being scammed out of $5K
A manager at the UPS Store was able to keep a 78-year-old woman from being out $5,000 Tuesday afternoon.
The woman brought a package in and insured it for $5,000. The manager thought this was suspicious and suspected she might be the victim of a scam, so he called police, said Police Capt. Kelly Alger.
When officers spoke to the woman, she said she was sending $5,000 in cash to a man she did not know. The store manager agreed to hold onto the package until the woman could come back to retrieve it, Alger said.
Police learned the incident originated in Weston County, so law enforcement in that jurisdiction was contacted, and the investigation continues.
