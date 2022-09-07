Brews and Cruise returns Saturday
The 2022 Brews and Cruise will take place from 2-6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Gillette.
The annual event that combines the popular Brewfest and annual car show and street dance will offer a fun place for families to hang out.
Owners of unique and vintage cars will park their vehicles on Gillette Avenue and First through Fourth Street.
There will be domestic and craft beers from local and regional vendors. People can also enjoy live music and a host of food trucks.
A wristband costs $40 and includes a free concert and the car show.
Visit writing experts at the Regional Author Fair
The Campbell County Public Library will host the fourth annual regional author fair at 10 a.m. Saturday at the library.
The event will feature a writing workshop with award-winning author Page Lambert followed by keynote speaker and best-selling author James Chandler, AKA Paul Phillips, at 1 p.m.
Lambert will teach those in the workshop how to write from the gut and not the intellect. She will dig into the thick of what matters to the author and her or his characters.
Chandler will talk about the writing process of his fourth book, “Capital Justice.”
There will be a lunch break for attendees at noon and after the keynote speaker people can meet local and regional authors at 2 p.m.
Some of the local and regional authors include A.P. Mobley, a young adult fantasy author, Kathy “K.D.” Gearhart, a suspense novelist, and Wyoming Poet Laureate and children’s author Eugene M. Gagliano.
For a full list of the authors, people can visit tinyurl.com/3u6tzyft.
The event is free.
Magpie Design’s Denim Drive begins next week
Anyone wanting to get rid of their old denim can bring it to Magpie Designs’ Denim Drive that will run from Monday through Sept. 17.
The drive is part of the Blue Jeans Go Green recycling program and participants can receive a $5 coupon to the store for each pair of denim they bring to the store, up to $20.
The program collects denim so that it can be recycled into its original fiber state and then changed into something new.
People can also stop in the store during regular hours to learn about sustainable fashion.
Contractor trade show to be at Cam-plex
Contractors Supply will host the annual vendor showcase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
The trade show will include over 25 vendors such as, Rain Bird, Milwaukee, and Vemco.
Free lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there will be drawings, giveaways and demonstrations throughout the day. Continuing education courses will also be taught.
For more information, people can contact Contractors Supply at 682-5153.
Chamber speaker luncheon series returns
The Chamber of Commerce will restart their speaker series from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Speaker Laura Dickey will talk about leadership and share her journey on marketing and communications. The graduation of the Gillette Area Leadership Institute will also be celebrated.
Tickets cost $30 for chamber members and $40 for non-members. Lunch is provided by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.
Celtic guitarist to appear at public library
Celtic fingerstyle guitarist Jerry Barlow will perform at 6:30 p.m Sept. 13 at the public library.
Barlow is an acclaimed artist who brings traditional Celtic tunes alive, while also sharing the history and legends behind the music.
The free performance will showcase lively jigs, reels and tunes that will inspire and lift people’s spirits.
