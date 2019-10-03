UW freshman class size
is second only to 2018
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming has enrolled the second-largest freshman class this fall, according to figure released Wednesday concerning “Census Day,” the 15th day of classes that’s the marker for enrollment figures.
Despite being the second largest class, this year’s class has 89 fewer students than the record-breaking class of 1,849 that came to the university in the fall of 2018. This year’s figure is a nearly 12% increase from fall 2014.
According to Wednesday’s figures, the number of people receiving degrees and certificates from UW in the 2018-19 academic year topped 3,000 for the first time. The 3,031 total degrees included 2,228 bachelor’s degrees, also a new record, and an increase of more than 100 from the year before, according to the university.
But record numbers of graduates means that UW’s overall enrollment actually declined this year after two years of growth. According to census data collected on the 15th day of classes, 12,249 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled at the university, compared to 12,450 last fall.
More mountain goats killed than expected
JACKSON — Hunters have killed more mountain goats in Grand Teton National Park than expected.
The National Park Service began allowing hunters to pursue mountain goats this year in an effort to rid the park of the nonnative species.
Biologists warn the mountain goats could spread disease to native bighorn sheep.
Some 100-150 mountain goats inhabit the park and nearby areas. Forty-eight hunters won a lottery for licenses to kill goats in the park.
Wyoming wildlife managers thought the hunters would take no more than 15 mountain goats over the two-and-a-half-month season. Hunters recently surpassed that number, with six weeks left to go.
Some hunters killed mountain goats only to see the animals fall off cliffs and out of reach.
Wyo. starts getting ready for 2020 census
CHEYENNE — With the state’s first-ever census office set to open Friday in Casper, the initial steps in the process that help decide how much federal funding Wyoming gets each year have already begun.
The 2020 U.S. census will be the first to offer an online option. After the 2010 census saw lower participation in several western states, including Wyoming, the hope is the new option will encourage more participation, U.S. Census Bureau spokeswoman Jennifer Hillmann said.
“People are online practically all the time, or on their phones or on laptops,” she said. “If they’re sitting at their computer, they can do it. We also have a mobile-friendly online option.”
Census efforts in Wyoming will also be boosted by the state’s new office in Casper, which will have a grand opening Friday. Hillmann said the Census Bureau uses data to determine where to set up new offices.
From its Casper office, which will be the only one in Wyoming, the bureau will be able to monitor operations throughout the state, Hillmann said. About 300 jobs will be available in Natrona County, while the bureau is aiming to hire about 2,000 temporary employees to work statewide by the end of this year.
The bureau aims to hire local workers who know their communities best, Hillmann said.
Census participation in Wyoming dropped from 75% in 2000 to 69% in 2010, bucking the national trend that saw a rise in responses over the same period.
Cheyenne schools fill diversity position
CHEYENNE — Laramie County School District 1 has filled a new position designed to address discrimination issues after racist and homophobic fliers distributed by students at Cheyenne’s McCormick Junior High earlier this year sparked an investigation and district-wide discussions.
Patti Paredes started working as the district’s diversity facilitator and coach after the LCSD1 Board of Trustees approved the hire during its Sept. 16 meeting.
The position was created in May as part of the district’s action plan developed in the wake of racial and homophobic harassment at McCormick Junior High. Paredes’s job will focus on promoting equity, diversity and inclusion within the district and providing training for staff.
“I would say we are not unique,” Paredes said in a prepared statement. “Many communities across the nation are struggling with changes in their demographics and addressing issues of diversity, race, equity and inclusion.”
Paredes comes to the district after spending eight years with Denver Public Schools, where she served as a principal supervisor and chief of staff for a DPS assistant superintendent.
Paredes’s office is located at McCormick Junior High School, where the incident occurred in March, but she will work on issues throughout the district and eventually transfer to an office in the LCSD1 administrative building.
Draft elk feeding plan introduced
JACKSON — Wyoming wildlife officials have introduced a detailed plan for review to scale back elk and bison feeding days by 50%.
Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officially released the draft “step-down” plan Monday.
Wildlife officials say the plan was intended to reduce elk numbers and make the animals more reliant on native vegetation which includes strategies to wean elk off alfalfa.
Officials say the plan details feeding the elk later and ending the alfalfa handouts earlier to draw fewer elk to feedgrounds on the National Elk Refuge north of Jackson.
Officials say the plan is not open to being altered through the current public review process, but an accompanying environmental assessment is.
Deadline for comments are due to the refuge by Oct. 30.
Business owners accused in drug investigation
ROCK SPRINGS — Two Rock Springs business owners are accused of working with out-of-state sources to sell meth and heroin for redistribution in Sweetwater County.
Since September 2018, investigators began looking into the illegal distribution, transportation and use of meth and heroin in Sweetwater County.
DCI agents identified Alexis “Lexi” K. Morgan and Albert E. Morgan as alleged sources of supply for meth and heroin. The Morgans are accused of bringing in multiple pound quantities of the drugs for redistribution in Sweetwater County, according to a press release.
Agents conducted controlled purchases of meth from the Morgans and several co-conspirators, totaling over 1 kilogram of meth, according to a press release. Lab analysis revealed the purchases proved to be 99% pure meth.
DCI agents learned Lexi and Albert Morgan both own and/or manage the A&M Pawn Shop located at 431 N. Front St. in Rock Springs, and were allegedly operating the drug trafficking organization through the shop.
On July 15, DCI agents, in cooperation with GRPD and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, served five residential search warrants in the Rock Springs area and arrested 26 members of the organization, according to the release.
