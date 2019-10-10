When you think of malnutrition you may think of overweight kids and sugary sodas or starving children in a third-world country, but America’s seniors are suffering alarming rates of undernourishment.
“I do believe that Americans would be surprised to learn that up to 1 in 2 people over the age of 65 are malnourished or at risk of malnutrition, especially because it is possible to be overweight and malnourished. These are not mutually exclusive diseases,” said registered dietitian Caroline West Passerrello, spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
When people are malnourished they are at risk of several health problems including a weakened immune system, which means they will have difficulty fighting off infections, and a greater risk of falling. They may also face longer hospital stays when dealing with these ailments, Passerrello said.
“If you have a loved one with noticeable weight loss, decreased strength, increased fatigue and/or localized swelling you should suspect malnutrition,” Passerrello said. For a screening tool you can complete and take to your health care provider, visit mna-elderly.com.
To reduce the risk of malnutrition, gently encourage — but do not force — someone to eat, Passerrello said. If necessary seek medical attention for appetite stimulants.
“Providing companionship during mealtime can be very helpful. Going grocery shopping with or for someone is helpful; just be sure to take into consideration their food preferences, chewing abilities and level of interest in food preparation,” Passerrello said.
While it’s normal for older adults to experience a lack of appetite, other issues can exist.
“Eating and food preparation can be exhausting for the elderly. I recommend eating when you have the most energy and to limit liquids during meal time,” Passerrello said. “Try making the meal more of an experience and not dining alone when possible. Encourage the senior to keep nutrient-dense snacks around so that when they are hungry, they make the most of their few bites.”
Don’t focus on calories. Instead, eat nutrient-dense foods: “Snacks like nut butters or avocado on whole grain toast or whole fat yogurt with dried fruit are great choices. You want to get as much nutrition in a small portion as possible,” Passerrello said.
Here’s an idea for when an older adult is feeling energetic: Make a large batch of whole grain pancakes with eggs and milk instead of water, then freeze them individually for easy eating when energy is lower.
“Almond butter on a pancake is delicious. Prepare oatmeal with milk, add nonfat dry milk powder to mashed potatoes and select full-fat dairy products,” Passerrello said.
Many local resources likely exist near you that encourage proper nutrition and socialization.
“Look for a community center that serves hot lunches and investigate local Meals on Wheels programs,” Passerrello said. “Weight is not the only indicator of nutrition status; someone can be overweight and undernourished.”
