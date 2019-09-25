Job training help for laid-off Wyo. coal workers extended
CHEYENNE — Some $1.7 million for job training and other career assistance will continue to be available for workers laid off from Wyoming’s coal industry.
Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Labor grant funding set to expire Sept. 30 will still be available to the state through June 2021.
Coal industry workers who’ve lost their jobs due to layoffs are eligible for tuition assistance and other career help through the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce Economic Revitalization, or POWER, grant program.
The grant was first awarded to Wyoming in 2017.
Gordon says the funding comes at a critical time for Wyoming. Some 600 workers have been furloughed since Milton, West Virginia-based Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy July 1 and the company closed two major Wyoming coal mines.
Superfund sites near removal from list
CASPER — Environmental regulators are close to removing two sites in the western U.S. from a list of polluted places in need of long-term cleanup.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that all required cleanup work is done at the Superfund sites in Wyoming and Utah.
Wastewater, oils and solvents contaminated soil and groundwater at a site near Casper, Wyoming. The EPA says Kinder Morgan and Dow Chemical Company/Dowell Schlumberger Inc., helped clean up the pollution from their facilities.
The EPA says cleanup also is done at an oil refinery site in Bountiful, Utah. Brick manufacturing, asphalt production, waste oil refining, petroleum trucking and oil blending contaminated the Intermountain Waste Oil Refinery site.
The EPA says it is finalizing removal of the two sites from its Superfund list.
US Air Force officer relieved of command
CHEYENNE — A U.S. Air Force colonel has relieved a lieutenant colonel of his command in Wyoming amid concern he wasn’t maintaining an atmosphere of dignity and respect.
Col. Damian Schlussel relieved Lt. Col. Nicholas Petren of command of the 90th Security Forces Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base due to the results of a survey.
Officials at the base in Cheyenne said Monday the survey showed Petren didn’t maintain a “healthy command climate.”
The change was effective Monday.
A message seeking comment from Petren wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.
Petren has been reassigned to an undisclosed new position at the base.
The 90th Security Forces Group provides security for the base and the 150 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles overseen by the 90th Missile Wing.
Riverton man arrested in 36-year-old ‘cold case’
RIVERTON — A Riverton man was indicted Friday for a murder that occurred 36 years ago in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Willie Moore, 61, appeared in Lander Circuit Court Monday morning to face his extradition.
Erlene Gayle Lee, 58, of Texas, also was arrested on Friday.
After hearing the charge of first-degree murder from Circuit Court Judge Robert B. Denhardt, Moore said, “I didn’t have nothing to do with that.”
According to the Tulsa Police Department cold case file, on Sept. 18, 1983, Anthony Baltes was found deceased inside a motel room in Tulsa, having been tied up and subject to “blunt-force trauma.”
Robbery was the suspected motive.
Baltes’s vehicle was discovered near the scene.
Tulsa-area media reports indicate that Baltes was seen leaving a nightclub with a woman in her 20s the night of his death.
The office of Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a press release Friday crediting DNA technology with the identification of the two suspects.
“Anthony Baltes died a horrible death 36 years ago,” Hunter wrote, “but that passage of time doesn’t mean those responsible aren’t going to be held accountable.”
Fremont County Undersheriff Mike Hutchison said Oklahoma authorities have been in touch with his office regarding Moore’s case for roughly two years and that, when Moore was first named as a possible suspect, sheriff’s deputies interviewed him about the case.
After the interview, Moore remained in the area, and Hutchison said there were no challenges involved in the Friday arrest.
— From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers and The Associated Press
