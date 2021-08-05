The Post 42 American Legion baseball team's first loss in the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament was a tough one as the Roughriders fell to the defending World Series champions of Idaho Falls 1-0 on Thursday night at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
After beating Eagle River of Alaska 2-1 on Wednesday to advance in the winner's bracket, Gillette played a hard fought game against the Idaho state champions. In what could be his last start as a Roughriders pitcher, Matt Newlin had one of the best performance's of his career on the mound.
Newlin threw a complete game and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out nine batters in 94 pitches. Despite his performance, Newlin took the loss as the Roughriders were no-hit by three different Idaho pitchers.
While Gillette didn't manufacture any hits, the Roughriders had a handful of scoring opportunities between walks and errors from Idaho's defense. But after a close play at first base in the bottom of the seventh inning after a dropped third strike, Zane Eliason was called out to end the game.
The Roughriders are still alive in the regional tournament with the double-elimination format. Post 42 moves to the loser's bracket where they will face the Oregon state champions of Eugene on day three of the tournament Thursday.
Only six teams remain in the eight-team tournament. After losing to Yakima Valley of Washington on Thursday, Cheyenne Post 6 also moved to the loser's bracket to face Helena, Montana.
Cheyenne and Helena will play at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hladky Memorial Stadium. The Roughriders will face Eugene at 4 p.m.
The only two undefeated teams remaining, Yakima Valley and Idaho, will play in the nightcap at 7 p.m.
The winner of the regional tournament will advance to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
For Roughriders updates, visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
