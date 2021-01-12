Your skin needs protection even in winter. Overcast skies and limited daylight don’t stop the sun’s ultraviolet rays from damaging your skin and causing skin cancer, the most common cancer, said dermatology specialist Angie Seelal, a physician assistant at Advanced Dermatology with locations in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
“The reality is that skin cancer poses a threat to nearly everyone even in winter. Fortunately, there are common-sense steps we can take that lower those risks,” Seelal said.
One in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70, and more than two people die of skin cancer in the United States every hour, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Every day more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer nationwide.
Don’t dismiss the risk.
“It is definitely a misunderstanding that skin cancer is something that happens [only] to people who use tanning beds or lay out in the sun in the summer. Sun exposure is the primary cause of skin cancer, but there are other causes,” Seelal said.
Those include:
- Ultraviolet radiation exposure from occupational equipment
- Family history of skin cancer and other genetic factors
- Increasing age
- A weakened immune system
“People with fair skin and freckles and multiple or unusual moles also face a higher skin cancer risk,” Seelal said.
While ultraviolet B rays are stronger in summer, they are also out in force at high altitudes and on reflective surfaces such as ice or snow. Plus, the thinner atmosphere at higher altitudes doesn’t block as many rays.
Snow is one of the best reflectors of sunlight.
“If you’re skiing, building snowmen or throwing snowballs at your friends or family, the snow will reflect 80% to 90% of UV rays back at you. Which means that your UV dose is close to double what it would be otherwise,” Seelal said. By comparison, grass, soil and water reflect less than 10%, dry beach sand 15%, and sea foam 25%, according to the World Health Organization.
“On top of that, UV exposure also increases by approximately 10% for every 1,000 feet of elevation gain,” Seelal said.
While winter gear protects the skin it’s covering, exposed faces and necks are vulnerable. Seelal recommends wearing UV-blocking sunglasses and broad-brimmed hats. Use a moisturizing, broad-spectrum sunscreen that’s SPF 30 or higher on all exposed skin, including the tops of the ears, around the eyes and near the hairline.
Avoiding sun exposure during peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is wise during the winter months as well as in summer, Seelal said.
“Prevention counts at any age. Melanoma is the most common form of cancer in young adults age 25 to 29 and the second most-common form of cancer in people 15 to 29 years old. And the younger you are exposed to the sun, the higher your risk for getting skin cancer later in life. This is especially true if you have had a blistering sunburn at a young age,” Seelal said.
