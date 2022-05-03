As to why the commissioners don’t talk to the people that put them into office I would like to remind Larry Zahrowski that the majority of the votes for County Commissioners comes from people that live in a city. For your information the people who live in Gillette, Recluse, Rozet, Weston, and Wright vote for County Commissioner also. And since approximately 72% of the people that live in Campbell County live in cities, and it is traditional at least as far back as the late 1950s when my parents moved to Campbell County that the commissioners had their meetings in the county seat, which is in Gillette, I see no reason for them to change just for you. As far as your inability to get over here and talk with them I look at it this way — myself and hundreds if not thousands of coal miners drive farther every single work day getting to work then you would have to drive once a month to come over and talk to the County Commissioners so there’s not much sympathy for your cause at least on my part.
Concerning renting out Cam-plex camper spaces, which is a concern of Eric Zahrowski, I would like to say that apparently you have not lived here very long because in the past the Cam-plex has rented out spaces when there were construction projects in the area that once the existing private camp sites were filled up there was still a large demand for construction workers camping spots. In my opinion the Cam-plex has done a rather good job of balancing the anarchists view of the government doing absolutely nothing and the fascists views of the government doing everything. They seem to have reached a balance to where the private businesses can get maximum benefit in situations where a short term influx would overwhelm them and if they did nothing the construction and thus improvement to Gillette may well not occur which would actually reduce the private companies business for that year(s).
Bruce Williams
Gillette
