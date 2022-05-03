Mallo Camp make-up sessions will begin in May
If the weather holds, all sixth graders who were unable to attend Mallo Camp as fifth graders in 2020 will be able to make up the rite of passage they missed.
The overnight science camp where students live and experience the calming sense of nature already hosted the district’s fifth graders at the regular time last fall. The sixth graders will be the district’s first spring visitors, starting their journey through the woods on May 9.
Jodi Crago-Wyllie, a school district science facilitator, said she and others have been working to put together some new lessons for the students who will be learning this spring. Because of the change in seasons from when the camp normally runs, some of the lessons in the fall, like botany and limnology would not be able to be taught with the snow and temperatures that would greet the students in May.
There will be three new lessons on endangered species, invasive species and geology, along with six other traditional environmental lessons that will remain the same as previous years.
Crago-Wyllie said the camp is focused on being very “place-based” — starting in what students will see in Wyoming, like why boats need to be inspected before going into Keyhole State Park, and then branching out farther into the country. “This is the best thing we do for kids,” she said.
Teachers from fifth and sixth grades will help to facilitate, teach and keep track of different sessions of children.
