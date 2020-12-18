BURGLARY
4T PAWN: Police are investigating a burglary that took place at midnight Friday. An officer was driving past 4T Pawn when he heard the store’s alarm going off. There was a shattered glass door on the front of the business. Officers went into the building and did not find anyone. The store’s owner, a 61-year-old woman, identified a Colt 1911 stainless steel pistol as the only item missing. She pulled up surveillance footage, which showed someone go into the store at 12:01 a.m. The officer heard the alarm at 12:04 a.m., said Police Sgt. Eric Dearcorn. The individual was in and out of the store with the gun within 40 seconds. The pistol is valued at $1,000. The investigation continues.
INTERFERENCE
SECOND STREET AND GILLETTE AVENUE: A 22-year-old man was arrested for interference Friday morning. Officers saw a minor altercation between the man and a 23-year-old woman who were walking down the sidewalk shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday. When officers stepped out to see if everything was OK, the man ran away, Dearcorn said. Officers chased him and caught him east of Gillette Avenue. Both he and the woman were very drunk and would not say much about what had happened. The man was arrested and the woman was given a ride home.
THEFT FROM AUTO
HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD: A 37-year-old man said someone stole two guns out of his truck between Nov. 24 and Dec. 17. He reported Thursday that two rifles were taken out of his Nissan Titan. One, a Ruger Precision Rifle with 6.5 PRC, was valued at $1,600. It had a Nightforce scope valued at $2,000, Dearcorn said. The other rifle was a Savage 110 Ultralite .280 Ackley with a Leupold scope. The combined value of this gun and scope was $800..
3500 BLOCK FOOTHILLS BOULEVARD: Between 4:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesday, someone stole two car seats from an unlocked car. One was a gray car seat valued at $100, and the other was a red and black Graco car seat valued at $200, Dearcorn said.
INTOXICATION
FIRESIDE LOUNGE: While driving past the bar at about 1 a.m. Friday, a deputy saw a group of people yelling at each other in the parking lot. There was 21-year-old man who had a bloody lip and said a Hispanic woman with blonde hair hit him. The woman had left the bar, and deputies were unable to identify her. Bartenders told deputies that the man had been starting fights in the bar, and that the woman had tried to stop the man from driving drunk, said Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Pownall. The man’s girlfriend eventually showed up and gave him a ride home.
ACCIDENT
HIGHWAY 59 AND COUNTRY CLUB ROAD: A 64-year-old woman was ticketed after running a red light and causing a two-car crash Thursday morning. She was driving a 2020 GMC Acadia when she hit a 2015 Chevy Equinox, driven by a 28-year-old woman, in the rear passenger side. The 28-year-old said she had a green light, and the 64-year-old said she did not know what color her light was. The younger woman was taken to the hospital by private vehicle for shoulder pain. The older woman had a small cut on her hand and refused treatment. Both vehicles had extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene, Dearcorn said. The 64-year-old was ticketed for a red light violation.
HIGHWAY 59 AND HIGHWAY 387: A 44-year-old man was ticketed after causing a two-vehicle crash Thursday. He was driving a 2019 Ford pickup and was turning onto Highway 59 when he failed to yield to a southbound 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by another 44-year-old man. The vehicles collided. The truck was not damaged, but the Toyota received damage to the front bumper greater than $1,000. The Ford driver was ticketed for failure to yield.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
UNION CHAPEL AND HIGHWAY 59: A 22-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. She was driving a 1987 Mercury Grand Marquis and was stopped for speeding and driving left of center. She showed signs of being drunk and was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests. Her blood alcohol concentration was 0.18%, Pownall said. Deputies learned she also had a suspended driver’s license, and was only allowed to drive vehicles equipped with ignition interlock, so she was charged with driving under suspension and driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
SHOPLIFTING
WYOMING WORK WAREHOUSE: Two employees reported seeing three females — a 46-year-old woman, a 35-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl — hiding a hoodie and slippers in a purse Thursday afternoon. The value of the stolen items is $178.98. This was caught on surveillance video, Dearcorn said. Two of the females have been identified but have not been contacted yet. The investigation continues.
WALMART: A 49-year-old man was ticketed for shoplifting Thursday afternoon. He was caught trying to take $175.23 worth of merchandise without paying for it, Dearcorn said. He said he was currently “going through hard times.”
WALMART: A 61-year-old woman was ticketed for shoplifting Thursday morning. Loss prevention staff saw her bagging items that she had not scanned in the self-checkout. The total cost of the items was $14.08, Dearcorn said.
