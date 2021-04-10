For reasons I do not disclose, I keep my lower desk drawer stocked with bourbon and scotch. Contemplating the evening’s TV offerings, I perused the drawer; “Dateline: Friday Night Murders” called for warm, cozy bourbon.
Mid-step to the kitchen for ice, my phone lit up.
“Yes, I’m fine, not doing much … think I’ll watch ‘Dateline’ … it sounds like a good story tonight. No, in my den, Dad’s working on lesson plans.
“No, I have not heard from him, why?”
Apparently, my son has been unreachable by phone or text for more than six hours. Charlie works downtown and commutes via bus from a park-and-ride. My daughter, Tizzy, goes on to say that she has already called the local hospitals and is on her way to check for his car at the Bridgeport Park-and-Ride.
I start to take things more seriously as methodical and very practical Tizzy is not a person to jump to conclusions or worry about things beyond her control. She adores her brother, but rarely takes him seriously and constantly tells me not to worry so much about him.
How do you calm the shadow of worry about a child who you nearly lost? It is in a mother’s DNA that you are always waiting for the other shoe to fall … to get THE phone call or the police ringing your doorbell with a priest in tow.
When you are told that your baby will probably not survive the night or may be seriously impaired you never quite believe it when you get the “all clear” from a previously doom-and-gloom doctor.
You move forward, but that gnawing fear never quite goes away. At least it hasn’t for me. I don’t have any answers, but for the last 40 years it has been a well-traveled road.
I sit down in my large leather chair and see his picture smiling back at me from the wall. His quirky grin always looking like he has the best secret hiding just behind the corners of his smile. Charlie is a charmer for sure and a rascal to boot. But we always tie up the tragedies of life with laughter when he is around.
Tizzy phones back and her voice is more concerned.
“Mom, his car is the only one in the lot and the last bus from downtown has come and gone.”
I call him for the fourth time and get his same business cadenced voicemail. I tell Tizzy to go home, she can do no more.
I break the silence of my husband’s den and tell him what is brewing tonight. He is not worried and goes back to his lesson plans. Many midnight calls from Charlie pretending to be an ER doc and reporting an accident or worse have inured Bill to Charlie’s adventures.
I return to the safety of my big leather chair and look again at the smiling faces on the wall. A quiet tear begins to form and I try to breathe deeply. But random thoughts just come racing.
Charlie has always been a guy who runs with the wind, both literally and figuratively. As a state distance runner, people thought my tears were for his famous second wind tearing up the track, but knowing how his lungs had been so threatened my tears were from my gut memories of his first few weeks of not knowing if he would live or die.
My mind can’t help but dance. What would we do for a memorial? He hates church and would not be happy with a religious service. Maybe a wake at a bar or buy out the Round Table? He and his buddies always did love the Round Table buffet.
His house is for sale — what would we do with his things? How could I have Christmas without him telling me how much he hates the holidays and “forced family fun?”
The tears begin to silently run down my cheek.
The clock keeps ticking and the phone does not ring. My little lap-mate Teddy senses things are wrong and he patiently lets me rub away the fur on his tummy. I hold him close to my cheek and tell him that the only thing Mommy did right tonight was not drink the bourbon, as I might need all my wits.
The phone lights up and I grab.
“Holy cow, Mom! You guys are calling the hospitals, police and stalking the parking lots? I’m fine. I was working late and turned off my phone. This is why I tell you that it is easier to just be a single guy; no one is worrying.”
He is safe.
Slipping back into my cozy chair I smile. All my chicks are safe for the night, “Dateline” has been recording and I still have that lovely bourbon to sip as the evening’s case comes to a close.
