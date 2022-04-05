SOCCER
Bolts girls beat Laramie 3-0, South 6-0
The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team continued to roll this weekend and improved to 4-0 in conference play with a pair of wins on the road. The Bolts beat Laramie 3-0 on Friday and Cheyenne South 6-0 on Saturday.
Against Laramie, Attie Westbrook gave the Bolts a 1-0 lead with a goal assisted by Brooke Dunham. After earning the assist, Dunham scored a goal of her own off an assist by Alex Michael to push the lead to 2-0. Cena Carlson scored an unassisted goal to bring the game to its final score of 3-0.
On Saturday, Carlson started the scoring against South with a goal assted by Dunham. Kylie Hayes put the Bolts up two goals off an assist by Carlson and Eagan Clark made it 3-0 with a penalty kick goal.
Dunham scored off an assist by Westbrook. Hayes scored off an assist by Carlson and Caytlynn Garland scored off an assist by Dunham to seal the 6-0 win.
Bolts boys beat South 7-2, fall to Laramie 3-2
The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team split a pair of conference games at home this weekend. The Bolts lost to Laramie 3-2 on Friday and beat Cheyenne South 7-2 on Saturday at TBHS.
Against Laramie, Caleb Howell scored both of Thunder Basin’s goals. His first goal was unassisted and his second goal came from an assist by Cade Ayers.
Thunder Basin responded Saturday with a big offensive game against the Bison. Ayers gave the Bolts a 1-0 lead with a goal less than 3 minutes into the game but South answered with a goal 1 minute later to tie the game 1-1.
The Bison took a 2-1 lead with a goal in the 15th minute but Thunder Basin scored six straight goals to secure the win. Howell tied the game 2-2 with a goal assisted by Jorge Suarez with 18 minutes left in the first half.
Suarez found the back of the net to give the Bolts a 3-2 lead going into the halftime break.
In the second half, Suarez scored his second goal in the 45th minute to push the game to 4-2. Ivan Delgado scored his first goal of the season in the 51st minute and Riley Ringer scored a goal 3 minutes later. Howell rounded out the scoring with a goal with 13 minutes left in the game to bring the game to its final score of 7-2.
Camel girls drop road game to Sheridan 2-1
The Campbell County High School girls soccer team fell to 1-3 on the year and 1-2 in conference play with a 2-1 loss to Sheridan on the road Friday night.
The Camels took an early lead with a goal by sophomore Aubry DeWine in the first 30 seconds of the game assisted by sophomore Payge Riedesel. But the first goal would be the Camels only goal of the game as Sheridan tied the game 1-1 before scoring the eventual game-winner to go up 2-1.
SOFTBALL
Bolts improve to 9-0 with Wheatland sweep
The Thunder Basin High School softball team beat Wheatland 3-1 and 13-1 on the road Thursday to improve to 9-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play.
The first game of the doubleheader counted as a conference game and the second game was a nonconference game.
Camels move to 3-0 in conference play
The Campbell County High School softball team improved to 6-3 on the season and 3-0 in conference play with a doubleheader sweep of Wheatland on Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The Camels beat Wheatland 16-0 in game one and 17-6 in game two. The first game counted as a conference game and the second was a nonconference game.
