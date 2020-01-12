UNLV defeats Wyoming 78-69 in overtime
LARAMIE — Bryce Hamilton came off the bench to score 19 points to lead UNLV to a 78-69 overtime win over Wyoming on Saturday.
Jonah Antonio had 15 points for UNLV (9-9, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Marvin Coleman added 14 points. Donnie Tillman had 10 points and seven rebounds for the road team.
Amauri Hardy, who led the Runnin’ Rebels in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (3 of 15).
After falling behind 27-22 at halftime, UNLV outperformed Wyoming in the second half to force overtime. In the extra period, the Runnin’ Rebels stepped it up to earn the 9-point win. The Runnin’ Rebels’ 22 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.
Kwane Marble II had 19 points for the Cowboys (5-13, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jake Hendricks added 18 points and five steals. Hunter Maldonado had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
UNLV matches up against San Jose State at home on Wednesday. Wyoming plays Nevada on the road on Tuesday.
Bill Cowher elected to Pro Football HOF
NEW YORK — The Chin is in.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a surprise announcement Saturday night before the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round playoff game.
Hall President and CEO David Baker delivered the news live in studio to Cowher, an analyst for CBS, during the network’s “The NFL Today” pregame show broadcast.
“This isn’t right that this is happening right now, but ...” a grinning Cowher told Baker, who then officially welcomed the former coach into this year’s Hall of Fame class to be inducted this summer.
An emotional Cowher, now 62, hugged Baker and then his wife Veronica and daughter Meagan, who were standing off to the side of the set during the announcement. The rest of Cowher’s CBS broadcast team, including James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson also gave him congratulatory hugs.
They all l ater held up black T-shirts with “Hall of Fame” and “Bill Cowher” in gold letters.
Cowher was the coach of the Steelers for 15 seasons from 1992 to 2006, and led them to 10 playoff appearances including two Super Bowls and winning one — beating Seattle in 2006. His Pittsburgh teams won nine division titles.
Cowher had an overall career record of 161-99-1 with a .619 winning percentage.
“Football is a total team sport,” Cowher said while fighting back tears. “I had some great players, some great coaches, the best organization in football. I’ve lived a blessed life. I’ve come to the best network on TV. It’s a family here, like it was a family that we had there.
“And to have to give back just something to the game of football, that’s been a part of my life, the virtues that it teaches you, the morals that you have the obligation to move on, the platforms that we have, you know, I’m a blessed man and I’ve been very blessed to have been surrounded by some very special people.”
Harden passes 20,000 points in win over Minn.
HOUSTON — James Harden didn’t have much to say after he surpassed 20,000 points on Saturday in Houston’s blowout win over Minnesota.
“It’s a great accomplishment obviously,” he said. “I have a bigger picture and bigger goals but it’s pretty cool.”
Teammate and longtime friend Russell Westbrook, who also played in the game when Harden got the first points of his NBA career, was much more effusive in his comments about the milestone.
“To be able to do that on a very, very high level is something we don’t take for granted,” Westbrook said. “Growing up in L.A. and being able to see him progress over the years to me is just a blessing to see as his friend and I’m truly happy for him.”
Harden scored 32 points in three quarters to help the Rockets roll to the 139-109 victory.
Lakers top Thunder 125-110 without LeBron, Anthony Davis
OKLAHOMA CITY — Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 36 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 125-110 on Saturday night without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James had a chest cold. James is averaging 25.4 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds and has helped the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference.
Davis, who leads the Lakers with 27.1 points per game, missed his second straight game with a gluteus maximus contusion.
It didn’t matter. Kuzma, in just his third start of the season, made 15 of 24 shots. Rajon Rondo added 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers. Los Angeles shot 51.5% to win its eighth in a row.
James played on Friday night and had 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in a win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Without him, the Lakers raced to a 73-49 halftime lead over the Thunder behind 58% shooting. Kuzma scored 23 points before the break. It was Oklahoma City’s largest halftime deficit of the season.
The Lakers extended the lead to 32 in the third quarter before Oklahoma City rallied and trimmed its deficit to 102-82 at the end of the period, but the Thunder never really got close.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari each scored 24 points for the Thunder, who had won 11 of their previous 13 games.
TIP-INS
Lakers: G Danny Green sat out with a sore right hip. ... C Dwight Howard was issued a technical in the fourth quarter. ... Howard had 14 rebounds.
Thunder: Reserve center Nerlens Noel missed the game with sprained left ankle. ... Gallinari was issued a technical foul in the third quarter for arguing a call against him.
UP NEXT
Lakers: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.
Thunder: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
