Multi-ghost bike racing is the newest breakthrough in virtual reality “exergames,” which bridge the digital and physical worlds and add up to a fun new way to work out against yourself.
Researchers at the REal and Virtual Environments Augmentation Labs (REVEAL) based at the University of Bath, England, have discovered that home-based cyclists perform better when they are immersed in a field of other cyclists, even when all cyclists participating are versions of the flesh-and-blood player. Home-based cycling exergamers got fit twice as fast when they raced against multiple versions of themselves rather than pedalling alone.
The researchers at Bath are the first to create a virtual reality bicycle racing game where players compete against an entire crowd of ghosts.
“Multi-ghost racing can be a huge help in improving your fitness. Seeing your own ghosts helps you visualise your progress, gives you a sense of achievement and keeps you motivated,” said Dr. Christof Lutteroth, senior lecturer in the Department of Computer Science, University of Bath.
Self-competition is not new in exergaming. It occurs when a player goes head-to-head with an opponent who is a replay or “ghost” from a past performance. Competing against a single ghost already yields better results than solitary racing.
A multi-ghost race is better still, as exercisers put in even more effort, enjoy themselves more and perceive themselves as more capable.
“In particular, multi-ghost racing immerses you in a race against a crowd you can immediately identify with: They are all you. And this gives you a very good chance of doing well in that race. It builds up your confidence and shows you that you can in fact achieve a lot,” Lutteroth said.
The four-week study implemented a five-minute high-intensity interval training routine with participants alternating between periods of low-intensity cycling and high-intensity sprints. Participants increased their power output twice as much when compared to solitary racers and hit higher heart rates.
“People playing the multi-ghost exergame improved their performance twice as fast, by 16% instead of 8% over four weeks compared to those doing typical HIIT training without multi-ghost racing,” Lutteroth said.
While not yet commercially available, multi-ghost racing will be an important part of exergaming in the future, said Lutteroth, who is working on a multi-ghost racing exergame that can be released to the public.
Exergaming offers exciting possibilities, especially for people who consider themselves neither fit nor competitive in sport, Lutteroth said.
Fewer than 5% of adults engage in 30 minutes of physical activity each day, and only 1 in 3 attains the recommended weekly levels, according to the United States Department of Health and Human Services.
“Exergaming addresses one of the biggest obstacles to regular exercise: motivation. By turning exercise into a game, exergames can make physical activity more intrinsically motivating, especially for people who are just starting their fitness journey,” Lutteroth said.
Exergaming also allows people to exercise at home, important in the current coronavirus situation, by turning their home into a virtual world full of opportunities to be physically active, Lutteroth said.
“Many people find it daunting to exercise as they don’t feel they fit in with the stereotypes of sport and exercise. For example, going to the gym or running with others can be very demotivating if you feel everyone around you is much fitter than you are,” Lutteroth said. “On the other hand, exergames allow people to explore the benefits of exercise on their own terms. Rather than focusing on the exercise, they can experience a game, and no matter how fit they are, the experience can be enjoyable.”
