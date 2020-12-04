Students ask to fill in as substitute teachers
LARAMIE — To address the shortage of substitute teachers in Wyoming’s K-12 schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Wyoming is encouraging its students to fill that role during the break between UW’s fall and spring semesters.
Students in UW’s College of Education this week received a letter from Gov. Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow asking the students who are certified as substitute teachers — several hundred upperclassmen are in that category — to consider serving their local K-12 school districts in this capacity. Additionally, UW encourages all of its students who have at least 60 hours of college credit — the minimum required to be a substitute teacher — to pursue certification from Wyoming’s Professional Teaching Standards Board.
UW students who serve as substitute teachers are eligible for a service credit from the university, in addition to the wages paid by local school districts.
Virtual wolf meeting hijacked by heckler
POWELL — Not even an obscure Zoom meeting of the Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board could escape 2020 unscathed.
As about 16 state and federal officials discussed the compensation offered to producers who lose livestock to wolves in certain parts of the state, their progress was briefly slowed by an outburst from an unknown person in attendance at the virtual meeting.
The board was carefully considering how to respond to a portion of a four-part comment on the compensation program when a man only known as “Robert” voted nay. His vote went largely unnoticed, being in the vast minority.
But as the board considered its reply to another portion of the public comment, Robert interrupted with a largely unintelligible string of profanities and racial slurs.
While there have been many documented cases of people crashing Zoom meetings since the start of the pandemic, it was a bit shocking to most in attendance that someone found the group replying to comments on wolf depredation compensation within Wyoming’s predator zone — let alone spent time attempting to sabotage the meeting.
It was about 14 minutes into the board’s discussion that the profanities and slurs began.
“Oh good, that’s handy,” Doug Miyamoto, co-chair of the board and director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, sarcastically remarked.
Mild weather a relief for cash-strapped WYDOT
GREYBULL — The fall-like weather is allowing WYDOT to breathe a sigh of relief due to the money being saved in the midst of a budget cut.
According to Cody Beers, a spokesman for WYDOT, the dry, drought-like fall weather has saved them money statewide. With the lack of snow, there are no plows out on the highway. There has been only one snowstorm this year, but it only brought a couple of inches.
Beers said whenever a state vehicle is out on the road, that is money that is being spent. This money comes from maintenance, which was cut significantly this summer.
Not only do they save money due to no equipment running, there is no overtime as well.
The warm weather has blessed WYDOT as well in being able to catch up on fall and winter work.
Last year, the snow came in October, and Beers said winter weather prevailed until around March.
“We are going to need some snow,” said Beers. However, he noted the significant amount of moisture comes in the spring.
— From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.