“We’re watching it like it’s the last fried chicken leg in the basket and we’re hungry.”
David King
The coordinator for the Campbell County Emergency Management officer about watching storms carefully to determine their danger. Some county commissioners think that the county should activate warnings sirens for more than just tornadoes.
“I think it’s a brilliant idea to expand the sports complex because more teams will come in and play in Gillette over
the years.”
Madison Cone
The soccer player was among many who spoke in favor Tuesday of building three soccer fields at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. With overwhelming support spoken from a variety of athletes, the City Council voted to put the project out to bid.
“At this point we’re either going to do something proactive, and have a small dip, and then hopefully prolonged success, or we’re going to be Newcastle.”
Mark Christensen
The Campbell County Commissioner spoke about economic diversification and the need to do more. We do just enough to tell everybody we’re doing it, but we don’t do enough to actually be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.