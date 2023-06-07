The Gillette Roughriders beat the Jackson Giants in both games of a home doubleheader on Wednesday to move on to a 5-1 conference record and 30-7 overall record.
The two wins were manager Nate Perleberg’s 899th and 900th career wins as the head of the Gillette Roughriders. 2023 is Perleberg’s 18th year with the team and in that time the Roughriders have won the state championship twice and been the runner-up eight times.
“It’s been the greatest privilege of my life,” Perleberg said of being the coach for almost two decades. “It’s all about the players. (I’m) proud of what we’ve built here and the 900 is another number — the biggest one is the two conference wins tonight.”
Game 1: Roughriders win 11-2
The first game started in unorthodox fashion for the Roughriders, as the team faced an early deficit at home. Grayson Sargent had an uncharacteristic first inning on the mound, allowing three-straight base hits followed by a walk which gave Jackson its 2-0 lead.
It took a little bit of time for the offense to get going. Gillette had one hit through two innings. But in the third, the Roughriders started fast and quickly took over the game.
“We did a good job of not getting down when it goes 2-0 there,” Perleberg said. “We got back to focus there and Sarge got back to throwing the ball well. We stacked some bats, got a few bunts there.”
Six-straight hits with two fielder’s choices mixed in led the Roughriders to four runs in the third inning. Bevan Evenson started things off with a lead-off single, followed by Keyton Kilian and Seth Petersen. Cory Schilling in the four hole hit a double to right field that brought two runs home. Riley Schilling followed his brother up with an RBI single and the final run came from Dominic Hecker’s fielder’s choice.
Back on the mound, Sargent and the rest of the Roughriders defense had collected themselves. Gillette allowed two more hits from the second inning on. Sargent pitched five innings with five hits allowed, two walks and four strikeouts. Jackson didn’t get another run through the rest of the game.
Meanwhile, the offense fed off its third-inning outburst. The fourth inning saw three Roughrider runs. Petersen brought home the first run of the inning on a double after two-straight walks to start the inning. Kilian scored on an error later in the inning and Cason Loftus’s ground ball gave Petersen time to score as the Jackson shortstop threw the out to second base.
Hogan Tystad came on the mound for the final two innings of the game. In those innings he was as close to perfect as can be — he allowed no hits, gave up no walks and struck out four of the six batters he faced.
The Roughriders added two runs in both of the fifth and sixth innings. Richards scored on a passed ball and Evenson scored on an RBI single from Petersen in the fifth. In Gillette’s final offensive inning, Loftus hit an RBI triple which directly preceded a ground out to first that brought Loftus home.
To close the game, Tystad threw three strikeouts in the top of the seventh inning.
Game 2: Roughriders win 5-1
Gillette struggled a bit in the second game of the doubleheader. Throughout the seven-inning game, the Roughriders put runners in scoring position, but failed to get the run.
“Game twos have been tough for us the past couple of times, just maintaining that mental focus,” Perleberg said. “Some of that is just being a young team. We turned it on when we needed to.”
Luckily for Gillette, Jackson was also having a hard time bringing home runs in the game. The defense allowed only four hits the entire game and Jackson earned only four walks.
Karver Partlow started on the mound for the second game after playing first base earlier. He went 5.2 innings and only allowed four hits and three walks while striking out four batters.
Almost every inning offensively started exactly how the Roughriders wanted. The first three innings began with a lead-off base hit. The final three each had a hit in the first two at-bats. But, that was about it for the Roughriders in getting hits. Gillette got exactly one hit in all six innings — no more, no less.
The offense had to rely on plate discipline and stealing bases to manufacture runs in the game. The team finished with seven walks, which was enough to keep the runners moving throughout the game to bring home five runs.
Gillette scored the first run in the bottom of the second inning. Loftus, after hitting a single to start the inning, reached second base after a ground out from Richards. He then stole third and on another ground out, Loftus reached home plate.
The Roughriders didn’t score until the bottom of the fourth when Tystad hit a RBI triple directly after Richards had walked in his plate appearance.
It took until the fifth inning for Gillette to gain some real breathing room offensively. The inning started with a walk and a single that put runners on first and third. Three walks in a row gave Gillette two more runs and a runner on third base. Richards’s sacrifice fly brought Riley Schilling home for the fifth run of the night.
It was all the Roughriders needed. The team did allow a run in the fourth inning, but Partlow recovered and battled through. With bases loaded, Petersen ended the inning with a put out to second base. The Giants put runners on base again in the seventh inning, but the defense converted on a double play that ended the game.
The Roughriders will have the weekend off before playing in the Rapid City Triangular on June 13.
