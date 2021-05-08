The first brand new car I ever owned was a 1978 Chevrolet Chevette. It was a tiny white vehicle that just about held four small people if the ones in the back didn’t mind seeing the world through the space between their raised knees. My friend Chuck helped me pick it out. He assured me that it was worth the $4,000 I had to shell out.
I named her Rosie.
Driving was not my forte. Although I somehow managed to pass a licensing test in my teens, I didn’t drive much. I didn’t have a car when I went to university and I certainly didn’t drive when I lived overseas. But now I lived in Pittsburgh, which was the essence of an American city, and I needed a car.
Rosie and I hit it off. She was just small enough for me to park anywhere comfortably, and just fast enough not to be illegal on a freeway as long as I avoided the far left lane.
In 1980, Rosie and I drove from Pittsburgh to Portland, Oregon, in pursuit of true love. My perfect romance only lasted about 8 weeks and pretty soon Rosie and I were on our own in Portland.
She and I drove over the mountains in summer and up and down I-5 to visit friends in Eugene. She made it to the coast and back every time. She didn’t like snow much, so others drove when skiing was involved. Rosie was a steady, reliable companion, a car I could count on never to exceed the speed limit.
By the time Rosie reached her 10th birthday, I had a new life going in Portland. I had graduated from law school, a new career and even a husband.
The husband was somewhat dismissive of Rosie; well, OK, he was downright disparaging of my little white Chevette. On more than one occasion, he intimated that a newly-minted lawyer with a “Big Law” job ought to be driving something less dinky and cheap than a Chevy Chevette. Something like a Subaru — that would say “Oregon” and also could be driven to Sno-Parks. And sadly, 10-year-old Rosie was ailing and leaking oil all over the place.
I was reluctant to part ways with Rosie, but finally I relented. We went car shopping. We bought a Subaru, and poor Rosie was left at the dealership, a sad little off-white trade in.
I was working for a stuffy and prestigious law firm, my first job as an attorney. A few months after I had parted with Rosie, a secretary poked her head into my office and asked to speak to me. She closed the door.
“Carla, is there something you need to tell me? The FBI is on the phone and they’re looking for you.”
After assuring her that I was not knowingly engaged in any federal crimes, I called Agent Bob at the number she gave me. Was I Carla Kelley? I was. Was I the owner of a white Chevy Chevette? I explained that I was the former owner. I heard heavy breathing on the other end of the line.
“Mrs. Kelley, the Chevy Chevette is registered to you. When is the last time you saw it?”
“I traded it in for a Subaru. I live in Oregon now.”
“You are still on the registration.”
“I haven’t owned the car for two months.”
And so it went until I begged him to please tell me why he was calling.
It seemed that Rosie had teamed up with a bank robber, a prolific bank robber who knocked over five or six banks in a single afternoon, escaping each time in Rosie and eluding the police. I assured the agent that Rosie could not possibly have participated in this criminal activity. Rosie had never, ever exceeded the speed limit. In fact, it was hard to get Rosie up to the speed limit. He assured me that it was indeed Rosie committing hard-core federal crimes.
According to Agent Bob, Rosie led police on a high-speed chase through Portland that ended only when she crashed into the guardrail on top of the Marquam Bridge, while hotly pursued by the FBI and police.
The driver was in jail. Rosie was impounded.
It took a while to straighten things out, but the authorities finally accepted that I never saw Rosie again after I abandoned her at the Subaru dealership. The story made the rounds at the law firm, of course, and FBI/criminal/Chevette jokes were all the rage for a few weeks. And then, like all such matters, life moved on and I forgot all about this odd turn of events.
Until six months later at about 8 p.m., when my husband handed me the phone.
“It’s the police,” he said. “Is there something you forgot to tell me?”
The phone conversation was predictable.
“Are you the owner of a white Chevette?”
“No, I traded it in.”
“Do you know that you are still the registered owner?”
“I’m not the owner. I traded it in.”
Well, Rosie once again was in serious trouble. It wasn’t banks this time. She was involved in a string of simple convenience store robberies. No FBI, just the local police.
The robber was in jail. Rosie was impounded.
I finally talked to the state offices that maintained registration records and got my name disassociated from Rosie. What bothered me was that Rosie had been a major part of my life for a decade. How could I have lived with her for so many years without divining her criminal temperament?
I am happy to report that none of my subsequent vehicles been criminally implicated, impounded or involved in knocking over a single bank.
