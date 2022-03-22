All Wyoming veterans who were not thanked well after their service are invited to receive a welcome and gratitude from the state at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Campbell County Senior Center.
Military and family members are also welcome to attend.
The ceremonies will feature comments by Gov. Mark Gordon, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, the Adjutant General of Wyoming, Veterans Commission Chairman Jake Jacobs and other veterans and local officials.
Receiving lines will be formed for residents who want to join and thank the veterans.
The day of welcoming was put into state law for March 30 of each year, the day U.S. troops would have set foot in Wyoming after returning home from the Vietnam War.
