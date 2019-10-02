Prosecutors appeal ruling of Kraft video
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors have appealed a judge’s ruling throwing out video evidence that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for sex at a Florida massage parlor.
The state attorney general’s office filed the appeal late Tuesday, just before a deadline that would have seen the misdemeanor charge likely dropped. Prosecutors told the Florida appeals court that a county judge made several errors in throwing out the video recording.
They said the warrant allowing hidden cameras at the Orchids of Asia day spa was legal, and even if it wasn’t, the judge went too far in suppressing the video.
The 78-year-old Kraft was charged in February after police said he was twice recorded paying for sex.
His lawyers’ spokesman did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment.
Lyles wins 200, denies de Grasse gold again
DOHA, Qatar — Noah Lyles of the United States won the world championship in the 200 meters with a strong finish, as Canada’s Andre de Grasse was once again denied a gold medal.
Lyles, the Diamond League winner, took the victory in 19.83 seconds, 0.12 faster than de Grasse. The Canadian adds a silver to his three career bronze medals in the world championships. He also has one Olympic silver and two bronzes.
Third place went to Alex Quinonez of Ecuador after Britain’s Adam Gemili faded badly on the final stretch, finishing fourth.
Defending world champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey was fifth.
It was the third gold medal of the night for the U.S. after wins for Sam Kendricks in the pole vault and Donavan Brazier in the 800.
Jets QB Darnold not cleared, but practicing
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is practicing for the first time since being diagnosed with mononucleosis three weeks ago, although his status for the team’s game at Philadelphia remains uncertain.
Coach Adam Gase says Wednesday that Darnold has still not been cleared for contact or lifting weights, but can throw passes and participate in individual and team drills.
Gase says Darnold will have additional tests Friday and the team will lean on the doctors to determine what the quarterback can do physically. The size of the quarterback’s spleen is being monitored. Swelling of the organ is a common symptom of mononucleosis.
Gase says the Jets could go as far as Sunday morning before determining whether Darnold will play against the Eagles or Luke Falk will make his second straight start. Falk will also get snaps during team drills this week.
Cubs' Loretta, Venable being considered
CHICAGO — Cubs coaches Mark Loretta and Will Venable are being considered for the team’s managerial opening.
Loretta and Venable join David Ross as the club’s only internal candidates to replace Joe Maddon, whose contract expired after the Cubs missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014.
The 48-year-old Loretta was Maddon’s bench coach this year after spending the previous nine seasons in San Diego’s front office. He hit .295 in 15 years in the majors with Milwaukee, Houston, San Diego, Boston and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Venable has been the Cubs’ first base coach for the past two seasons. He also worked in Chicago’s front office before moving to the coaching staff.
The 36-year-old Venable played in the majors for nine years, batting .249 with 81 homers.
The team confirmed Tuesday that Loretta and Venable are being considered for the job. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Monday that Ross is also a possibility.
