Bulls’ Patterson breaks Williams’ 2-game record
NEW YORK — Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson ran for more than 300 yards one week and over 400 the next.
When the Bulls visit Ohio on Saturday, Patterson will be coming off the most productive back-to-back games by a running back in Football Bowl Subdivision history.
Patterson’s 409 yards against Kent State ranks No. 2 on the FBS all-time list behind Samaje Perine’s 427 for Oklahoma against Kansas in 2014. Patterson’s eight rushing touchdowns tied the FBS record set by Illinois’ Howard Griffith against Southern Illinois in 1990.
In his game against Bowling Green on Nov. 17, he ran for 301 yards and four touchdowns.
He smashed the FBS record for rushing total in consecutive games. His 710 yards broke the 22-year-old mark of 668 set by Texas’ Ricky Williams, who ran for 318 yards against Rice and 350 against Iowa State.
Patterson’s 12 touchdowns in two games also is an FBS record.
Jimenez has surgery after clash of heads
WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jiménez had surgery to treat a fractured skull after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during a Premier League game, the club said Monday.
Jiménez and Luiz collided while jumping for the ball at a corner early in Wolves’ 2-1 win on Sunday. Jiménez was wheeled off the field wearing an oxygen mask and taken to the hospital.
Wolves gave an encouraging update hours after the game, saying the Mexico striker was conscious and talking.
The last Premier League player to sustain a similar injury was Everton defender Michael Keane, who had a hairline fracture of the skull in August 2018 and was out for a month.
Before that, Ryan Mason fractured his skull in a clash of heads while playing for Hull at Chelsea in January 2017. He returned to training in May of that year but didn’t play another competitive match and was forced to retire in February 2018 on the advice of neurologists.
Goalkeeper Petr Cech sustained a depressed fracture of the skull in 2006 when he slid in at the feet of an opponent while playing for Chelsea. He required emergency brain surgery and wore a head guard in matches for the rest of his career.
Jiménez’s heading ability is among the best in the Premier League among strikers, and is a key part of his game.
Without its top scorer from last season and arguably the team’s best player, Wolves has only one out-and-out striker in Fabio Silva — an 18-year-old player who arrived from Porto in the offseason for a reported fee of 35 million pounds ($45 million) despite having limited experience in the senior game.
Luiz played on with a bandaged head until halftime. Arsenal maintained that the Brazil defender never lost consciousness.
Russian track federation gets new president
MOSCOW — The Russian track and field federation elected a state rail executive as its new president Monday as it attempts to have its doping suspension lifted ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
The federation, known as RusAF, will now be headed by Pyotr Ivanov. He is the chief executive of a Russian state company specializing in high-speed rail and has also been president of the Russian Triathlon Federation since 2016.
Ivanov’s most pressing task will be to amend a road map for anti-doping reforms which World Athletics deemed “seriously deficient” in its first draft in September.
The road map is key to Russian hopes of lifting a suspension which was imposed in 2016 when investigations revealed widespread doping among top Russian track and field competitors. Since then, two RusAF presidents have come and gone after failing to convince World Athletics that enough progress was being made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.