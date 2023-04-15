The Gillette Roughriders are off to a 3-0 start to the 2023 season and the offense has propelled the team to wins with 15, 11 and 14 runs in the first three games.
The Roughriders won their first game of the season 15-7 against Spearfish Post 164 in Gillette on Tuesday.
The game started with Grayson Sargent on the mound and he made a strong case as the team’s go-to starter. He struck out the side to start the game and allowed one hit through his two innings pitched. Coach Nate Perleberg said after the game that Sargent is their No. 1 guy at this point in the season and will continue as the team’s ace.
Gillette got to an early lead, scoring seven runs in the first inning. Dominic Hecker homered on his first at bat which started the scoring outburst for Gillette. The Roughriders were able to get on base and take walks to reach the seven runs in the first frame.
“Guys were in there hunting being aggressive on the pitches they wanted,” Perleberg said. “We had a lot of guys with really nice nights offensively.”
Spearfish struggled to get going offensively while struggling on the mound to find the strike zone. Post 164 walked the seven batters in the first three innings alone.
The offense slowed down for Gillette after the first. The team scored three in the second and one in the third, fifth and sixth innings. Gillette managed two runs in the fourth.
While the runs slowed, the offense still had a dominating night. The team recorded 18 hits on 40 plate appearances, or 45% of its at bats. All but one batter recorded a hit in the game. The team also took 12 walks to only five strikeouts.
Spearfish gained some ground offensively with a three-run fourth inning and two runs in both the sixth and the seventh. But when it came to the final six outs, the Roughriders wrapped the game up on the mound. Gillette turned a double play to close the eighth inning and finished the game with two strikeouts in the top of the ninth.
The win was a positive start to the season and the offense looked as potent as the players were expecting, but the team had areas to clean up. Most of these stem from the lack of time the team has had to practice outside, so the Roughriders can clean the issues up as the season gets further underway.
“This was day five or six for us being outside, so we haven’t done a ton of fly ball work, fundamental work,” Perleberg said. “It’s hard to get that kind of stuff done in our facilities.”
The wind caused a bonus challenge for both teams. Balls traveled farther in the outfield than on a typical night and the two teams struggled at times catching fly balls.
Gillette continued to roll through Sturgis, winning both games by run rules.
Gillette was much cleaner against Sturgis than the team’s first game against Spearfish. All pitchers on the mound were more consistent in finding the strike zone.
In total, Sturgis managed only three hits across the 10 innings of the double header. Kelby Foss allowed the only hit in the first game and Cody Schilling allowed two hits in the final game. Both starters — Riley Schilling in the first and Hogan Tystad in the second — didn’t allow a hit.
“All four of those guys we feel are going to have the stuff to get good hitters out and they all four showed good signs of things tonight,” Perleberg said. “On the mound we continue to stress to get it into play, throw strikes, change speeds and we will do the rest behind you.”
Throughout the two games, the Roughriders were able to score by manufacturing runs in the short game instead of being walked. In the first game the Roughriders were walked three times and recorded 12 hits. The second game featured more walks for Gillette (six) but the Roughriders still had more hits (eight).
Gillette broke both games out in the third inning. The Roughriders scored six in that frame in the first game and eight runs in the second game. In all three games Gillette has been able to burst and double down offensively in a single inning.
“It’s been fun so far,” Perleberg said. “We played the small game today when we needed to which always makes me happy. We spent a lot of time this offseason on a pitching machine — a little bit different than the past. It seems like we’re ready for that game speed a little more.”
There have been few flaws through the first three games and the ones that did show up against Spearfish looked considerably less problematic in the two games against Sturgis. The team will only get better as the players develop more chemistry when it comes to fielding and other aspects that cannot be replicated inside.
The Roughriders will travel to Rapid City, South Dakota on Saturday for their first road trip of the season.
