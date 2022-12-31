Sonny Roberts remembers the events of Sept. 16, 2001, when eight University of Wyoming cross-country runners were killed by a drunken driver. One of them, Morgan McLeland, was a Gillette native.
Roberts was just getting off of his shift when he heard the news. He didn’t know McLeland or any of the other runners personally. But because they were runners, like him, he felt a connection to them.
At the time, he was training for the Boston Marathon. He kept the memory of these eight runners at the front of his mind. Roberts would run an 8-mile route that was in the shape of a figure eight.
“That motivated me to continue to train,” he said. “I’d run a mile for each one.”
Roberts, 63, won’t forget those runners, and with the Memory of the 8 run, he’s spent the last decade-plus making sure the community doesn’t forget either.
“It’s important to remember the young men, their lives haven’t been forgotten, and the message on impaired driving and reaching the young kids,” he said.
And each Sept. 16, hundreds of people show up in remembrance of the eight runners.
In 2011, on the 10th anniversary of the accident, someone suggested that a run be held in memory of those eight runners. That’s when Roberts and the Razor City Runners scrambled to coordinate the race.
Roberts said that before that first race, he wasn’t sure if it would be a recurring thing. But once it was over, “we were like, let’s do it again.”
Roberts also has worked with the City Council to have signs put up along the route, with the runners’ photos. And the past few years, he raised money for a sculpture of a winged foot that was installed in front of M&K Oil this summer. Replicas of that sculpture were given to the McLelands and the families of the other seven runners.
The event has remained free to participants. While donations are accepted, “we didn’t want to hinder anybody from showing up,” Roberts said.
Whether someone is dealing with financial troubles or has a large family, Roberts wants as many people to come out to celebrate the eight runners’ lives.
Debbie McLeland, the mother of Morgan, didn’t know Roberts very well before the Memory of the 8. But since then, he’s become a great personal friend.
“I just would like to make sure people understand how much that means to us, how important Sonny is to us,” she said. “He’s a great friend, a great guy, selfless, and he does it out of his own time, does it for the kids and the community and does it for us.”
It’s helped make a tough day a bit less painful, McLeland said.
“You never know what life’s going to hand you,” she said. “That’s the problem with life. You’ve got something figured out, in a heartbeat it’s done.”
McLeland added that the race also meant a lot to her husband Jim, who passed away in October.
“We miss Morgan every day, (Jim) missed him an awful lot. (The race) was very important to him,” she said.
“Jim’s idea was for the medals in the 20th year anniversary,” Roberts said. “He was so tickled his grandkids got a medal.”
McLeland said the important thing isn’t that her son or the other seven runners are remembered.
“Not everybody has to remember someone they didn’t know, but they do need to remember the particular thing that happened,” she said. “It’s not so much about whether they remember Morgan, but that they remember what happened and the consequences of that decision (to drive drunk).”
