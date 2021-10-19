Tuesday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave

Wednesday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Make seasonal earrings at AVA: 5:30-7:30 p.m., AVA Community Art Center, 509 W. Second St,

Improv workshop: 6-9 p.m., Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater

Thursday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Spooktacular kids art retreat offered: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hands On Pottery, 122 S Gillette Ave.

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.

Friday

Spooktacular kids art retreat offered: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hands On Pottery, 122 S Gillette Ave.

Women’s Self Care Hour: 10-11 a.m., Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, 910 E. Third

Pick a pumpkin at Pinnacle Bank: 3 p.m., Pinnacle Bank, 815 Madison St.

Powder River Antique and Crafts Bonanza: 5-9 p.m., Cam-plex Central Pavilion.

Saturday

Powder River Antique and Crafts Bonanza: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cam-plex Central Pavilion.

Learn stained glass at Area 59: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Area 59, 3207 S. Douglas Highway

Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Sunday

Constitution Alive! class with videos of Rick Green and David Barton: 3-5 p.m., National Guard Armory, 811 E. Laramie.

Monday

ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.

Oct. 26

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County

Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.

Al-Anon Meeting: 12 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church.

, 811 Hemlock Ave.

Oct 27

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Oct 28

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave

Oct 29

Women’s Self Care Hour: 10-11 a.m., Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, 910 E. Third

Oct 30

Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

