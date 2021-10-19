Tuesday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave
Wednesday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Make seasonal earrings at AVA: 5:30-7:30 p.m., AVA Community Art Center, 509 W. Second St,
Improv workshop: 6-9 p.m., Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater
Thursday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Spooktacular kids art retreat offered: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hands On Pottery, 122 S Gillette Ave.
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
Friday
Spooktacular kids art retreat offered: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hands On Pottery, 122 S Gillette Ave.
Women’s Self Care Hour: 10-11 a.m., Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, 910 E. Third
Pick a pumpkin at Pinnacle Bank: 3 p.m., Pinnacle Bank, 815 Madison St.
Powder River Antique and Crafts Bonanza: 5-9 p.m., Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
Saturday
Powder River Antique and Crafts Bonanza: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
Learn stained glass at Area 59: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Area 59, 3207 S. Douglas Highway
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Sunday
Constitution Alive! class with videos of Rick Green and David Barton: 3-5 p.m., National Guard Armory, 811 E. Laramie.
Monday
ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.
Oct. 26
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County
Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Al-Anon Meeting: 12 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church.
, 811 Hemlock Ave.
Oct 27
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Oct 28
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave
Oct 29
Women’s Self Care Hour: 10-11 a.m., Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, 910 E. Third
Oct 30
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
